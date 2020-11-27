'No Fake Cheers': Crowds Returning to Stadium for Australia Vs India ODI Has Fans Pumped up

India's blockbuster tour in Australia kicked off at the Sydney Cricket Ground with the two sides meeting for the first ODI clash in Sydney on Friday.

The anticipation for the series has been huge and seeing the Men in Blue donning the retro kits only added to the excitement among the fans. Winning the toss, Aaron Finch decided to bat first.

However, there was something else that got the fans pumped up-- seeing crowds seated at the stadium. This comes right after the recently concluded IPL 2020 in UAE wherein ambient sounds were added to the streaming of the matches to mimic the feel of an audience.

With real humans back to catching the live action from the stadium itself, it was a pleasant sight for many, especially in a year of coronavirus pandemic where people have been asked to distance themselves from one another to break the chain of the virus.

As Australia has witnessed a decline in COVID-19 cases, cricket fans have been granted the opportunity to grab the action in person in Australia.

It's worth noting that the stadiums won't be packed like the normal days and there's a limit to people attending the matches from the stadiums.

Nonetheless, watching and listening to real humans enjoying the sport they love was a sight to behold and Twitterati were super glad.

Finally, after so many months... The spectators are back to the stadium...lovely scenes at the Sydney Cricket Ground... #INDvAUS — Ashish Prudhvi Ponnada (@ashish_ponnada) November 27, 2020

Three beautiful things at the beginning of the game1. Real audience sound in the stadium2. 1992 world cup jersey for Team India..3. Shami and Bumrah bowling in tandem after a long time. #INDvAUS — Comedian Praveen (@Comedy_Praveen) November 27, 2020

Feels good to see the crowds back in the stadium.. real sound .. makes hell lot of a difference! #INDvAUS — Anand Sreenivasan (@AndySreenivasan) November 27, 2020

So good to see this retro outfits . To see crowds in the stadium also feeling retro :) #INDvAUS — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) November 27, 2020

Thrilled to see some fans back in the stadium #INDvAUS — Rambabu Chelikani (@ChelikaniRam) November 27, 2020

India fan cheering on at the SCG #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/l8cLjkJ0P4 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020

Now again we will hear roar of India India on TV, as people are coming on stadium, very delighted to see people on stadium#INDvAUS — Pratulkumar kathane (@pratulkumark615) November 27, 2020

Crowds are back so as the Indian flag in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/vci4AmTdzo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 27, 2020

Thank god we have fans in the stadium finally,It was so irritating to hear those fake computerized cheers even after a wide Ball ‍♂️#AUSvIND #INDvAUS — malt worm ! (@NeatPeg) November 27, 2020

It's so good to see Cricket with Fans in the stadium again... #INDvAUS #IndiavsAustralia — Sarath Marepalli (@SarathMarepalli) November 27, 2020

A similar pattern will be observed in the rest of the tour that includes T20I and Test matches.

You can catch the live action here.