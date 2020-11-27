News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

'No Fake Cheers': Crowds Returning to Stadium for Australia Vs India ODI Has Fans Pumped up

Image tweeted by @BCCI.

Image tweeted by @BCCI.

The first ODI contest between Australia and India in Sydney saw crowds seated in the stadium-- much to the excitement of fans catching the live-action from their homes.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

India's blockbuster tour in Australia kicked off at the Sydney Cricket Ground with the two sides meeting for the first ODI clash in Sydney on Friday.

The anticipation for the series has been huge and seeing the Men in Blue donning the retro kits only added to the excitement among the fans. Winning the toss, Aaron Finch decided to bat first.

However, there was something else that got the fans pumped up-- seeing crowds seated at the stadium. This comes right after the recently concluded IPL 2020 in UAE wherein ambient sounds were added to the streaming of the matches to mimic the feel of an audience.

With real humans back to catching the live action from the stadium itself, it was a pleasant sight for many, especially in a year of coronavirus pandemic where people have been asked to distance themselves from one another to break the chain of the virus.

As Australia has witnessed a decline in COVID-19 cases, cricket fans have been granted the opportunity to grab the action in person in Australia.

It's worth noting that the stadiums won't be packed like the normal days and there's a limit to people attending the matches from the stadiums.

Nonetheless, watching and listening to real humans enjoying the sport they love was a sight to behold and Twitterati were super glad.

A similar pattern will be observed in the rest of the tour that includes T20I and Test matches.

You can catch the live action here.


