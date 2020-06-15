Ex-Nagaland Governor's Son Recalls How Sushant Singh Rajput Helped Flood-hit State in 2018

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Sunday came as a shock to people across the country. Fans, colleagues and friends in the film industry and even politicians expressed grief over the 34-year-old actor's sudden death.

While condolences and obituaries are pouring in for Sushant, people also recounted his compassionate and philanthropic nature. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among the first leaders to recount how the young actor had donated generously to the state when it was grappling with flood situation in 2018.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters.



We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods.

Now, former Nagaland Governor PB Acharya's son Charudutt Acharya has recounted how the actor stepped forward and helped the state generously when it was ravaged by floods in 2018.

I am moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour. Your contribution is encouraging and I hope to see the rest of the nation come forward selflessly, to #DonateForNagaland pic.twitter.com/8ieoGohd0J — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 4, 2018

"In 2018, a massive flood had ravaged the state. The government of Nagaland had put out an appeal to all the citizens of the country to donate to the CM's Flood Relief Fund. At that time, Sushant was shooting in Delhi. He quietly came to Dimapur, the commercial capital of Nagaland, and handed over a cheque of 1.25 crores to the CM Neiphiu Rio. There was no fanfare. There was no major publicity. (He had made a similar quiet donation of 1.25 crores to the Kerala CM's Fund too)," he wrote in a long post on social media.

Acharya said that Sushant's death has 'plunged my family in a pall of sadness'.

"All four of us were HUGE fans. The missus had a special soft corner for him, since his super hit Pavitra Rishta serial days," he wrote. Sushant started his career with drama serial Pavitra Rishta and won many hearts with his talent and warm smile. Acharya went on to say that his family would often say that he would be a big star like Shahrukh Khan one day.

Acharya also talked about the trip to Kohima that Sushant could never make. "..the journey from Dimapur to Kohima is only by road and takes four hours. And in the flood situation, it could have taken much longer. And Sushant had to rush back to Delhi for his shoot. So he returned to Delhi from Dimapur itself, promising to visit Kohima and the rest of the state, someday soon. That never happened. And now, most unfortunately, will not happen ever," he wrote.



"Yeh hoti hai asli hero ki entry," he concluded.

Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday. While police are probing the case, prima facie suggests that it was a case of suicide. His death has once again opened up conversations on mental health and depression.





