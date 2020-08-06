BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'No Fever, Go to School': Tweets on Being Sick as a Kid in Desi Household is Making Us Nostalgic

Representative Image. Credits: Twitter

Remember how our mothers, wouldn't trust us when we said we were sick, as children? Instead, they would assume we are faking illness to avoid school.

Buzz Staff
  • Last Updated: August 6, 2020, 12:27 PM IST
Growing up in an Indian household is peculiar in many ways. But, for many of us, the most difficult part has been trying to skip school even when we are sick. Remember how our mothers, wouldn't trust us when we said we were sick, as children? Instead, they would assume we are faking illness to avoid school.

If by any chance we let a grin show on our face or did something else for 'timepass', they would conclude that we were getting stronger and ask us to help them in the household work. Like seriously Mom, I am still sick!

Recently Twitterati talked about being ill in an ethnic household and soon gathered a lot of attention. Netizens started sharing their own experiences.

Nevertheless, living in an ethnic household also has many perks. The best among many of them were also the lunchboxes our mothers packed for us.

