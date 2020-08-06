'No Fever, Go to School': Tweets on Being Sick as a Kid in Desi Household is Making Us Nostalgic

Growing up in an Indian household is peculiar in many ways. But, for many of us, the most difficult part has been trying to skip school even when we are sick. Remember how our mothers, wouldn't trust us when we said we were sick, as children? Instead, they would assume we are faking illness to avoid school.

If by any chance we let a grin show on our face or did something else for 'timepass', they would conclude that we were getting stronger and ask us to help them in the household work. Like seriously Mom, I am still sick!

Recently Twitterati talked about being ill in an ethnic household and soon gathered a lot of attention. Netizens started sharing their own experiences.

In ethnic households if you laugh while being sick, ur no longer sick — TRAPMACALIN (Reformed) (@dugsi_dropout) August 3, 2020

If I see them walking i call them out — (@naima_abdii) August 4, 2020

Common symptoms: 1. Runny or stuffy nose 2. Sore throat 3. Coughing 4. Congestion 5. Body aches/ headaches 6. Sneezing 7. Fever 8. Malaise 9. Weakness and fatigue 10. Nausea 11. Vomiting First of all, we have to be at #11 before they'll even accept that we are sick — Micks (@DickensonMekeda) August 5, 2020

Also, if you touch your phone or ask for more food. https://t.co/woAihUMhCV — bbygrl. (@tolaniiee) August 5, 2020

"you going to school tomorrow" — princessa (@_shampagne_) August 5, 2020

If you eat while being sick, you might as well do the dishes — Madison (@miss_tfash) August 5, 2020

Had to show NO joy, not even an ounce of liveliness or else I was putting on that uniform and going school — Bianca (@bianca_peterkin) August 5, 2020

SUCH facts my mom didn’t even think i should watch tv bro — ari (@arielenaxo) August 5, 2020

"mama I'm not feeling well" My mom: did you puke? Do you have a fever? No? You're not sick go to school https://t.co/nUJtCvIQQd — sunshine lati⁷✨ (@smileykoobi) August 5, 2020

This triggered a memory I had buried deep in my mind — T.‍♀️ (@tate_marie24) August 5, 2020

Nahhh this one time, I picked up my phone to check the time and my mum's like, "well I guess you ain't that suck if you can go on your phone" like DAMN, I just wanna check the time woman. — a b b y | RIP NAYA (@abbys_brittana) August 5, 2020

In my household if you were sick while being sick you weren’t sick. — Moon Bae (@Eraaanah) August 5, 2020

I remember one time I was watching a funny movie and laughed at a scene and it turned into a 40 minute lecture https://t.co/ky0jAOEBiZ — midnight toker (@Stah8nToker) August 5, 2020

Nevertheless, living in an ethnic household also has many perks. The best among many of them were also the lunchboxes our mothers packed for us.