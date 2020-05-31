Comedian Saloni Gaur's TikTok Video on India-China Standoff is Back After Being Removed

Update: The story has been updated to include TikTok's statement.

New Delhi: Comedian Saloni Gaur has alleged that TikTok has removed her recent video where she had joked about China’s activities long the border with India in Ladakh.

“So @TikTok_IN has removed my last video which had jokes on China, jaisa desh, vaisi app. Kuch bolne ki freedom hi nahi hai. (No freedom to speak),” Gaur said in a tweet.

The 20-year-old, who uses the character comedian and satirist, who uses the character ‘Nazma Aapi’, had made a sketch on China’s border activities on Thursday.

Watch the video here:





However, TikTok said that the video was reinstated after a further review. "TikTok is a platform for creative expression that welcomes diversity of users and viewpoints. In context of COVID-19, we've implemented a more rigorous review process, to err on the side of caution and remove potentially violative content. The video in question was reinstated after being flagged and a further review. Users have the right to appeal moderation decisions and each appeal is carefully reviewed in line with our community guidelines," their statement read.

Gaur has over 150,000 followers mark on Instagram where she has been since 2017. She rose to fame for her satire on several issues like anti-CAA protests, Delhi Police’s action against the protesters, etc. Gaur is a 20-year-old undergraduate student of Political Science at Delhi University and is quick to produce satirical videos on issues and events as and when they happen.