No Full Support for Kanye West? Elon Musk's Bromance with Wannabe US President Looks Shaky

The Internet loves a good meme. So when rapper, producer, record label executive Kanye West announced that he has a new ambition of becoming the next President of the United States of America, Twitter had a field day assuming the celebrity wasn't serious. But guess what? He was.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he wrote on Twitter and immediately got to the point. "I am running for president of the United States!" he tweeted on July 5. He then added the hashtag #2020VISION, which may be something he continues to use moving forward.

While a lot of eyebrows were raised and a section of Twitter responded in its usual manner (read: memes), West's long-time friend Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk showed complete faith in the rapper and extended his "full support" to West's new venture.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Four days later, Musk's "full support" has now become wobbly, thanks to West's interview with Forbes.

In the interview, West revealed what pushed him into the presidential race. "God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time. You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I'm not crazy."

He also spoke on Black History month and the racial healing after George Floyd's gruesome death. But it was perhaps West's take on abortion and vaccines in his presidential bid that stuck out from the interview and went viral on social media.

"I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible," he asserted that he was anti-abortion.

The rapper also made his views on vaccination and COVID-19 clear, saying "It’s all about God."

"It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed. . . . So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven," he told Forbes.

As Twitterati came across West's rather questionable views on abortion and vaccines, a Twitter user went back to Musk's tweet where he had extended support and informed the tech billionaire about West's views.

https://t.co/OSEIAhIot7



Cmon Elon - you’re way too intelligent for this BS — John Crowley (@GalwayJohnC) July 8, 2020

Musk, who doesn't seem to share similar views, wrote: "We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated."

We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2020

West's views seem to be in line with that of current US President Donald Trump.

During his first three years in office, Trump has embraced socially conservative policies, particularly on the issue of abortion. He's appointing judges who oppose abortion, cutting taxpayer funding for abortion services and painting Democrats who support abortion rights as extreme in their views.

"President Trump has done more for the pro-life community than any other president, so it is fitting that he would be the first president in history to attend the March for Life on the National Mall," said White House spokesman Judd Deere back in January.

Notably, Kanye distanced himself from Trump sometime in 2018. His announcement, then too, was a tweet. In late 2018, he tweeted, "My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative."