'No Futile Personal Quizzes': Irish Cab Driver Wants His 'Chatty' Passengers to Shut Up

A taxi driver in Ireland had some netizens left in splits, some in sympathy, and some thinking about the moral standards of the driver. A picture from the POV of a passenger has gone viral on Twitter wherein the driver has stuck a blunt message on the COVID-19 restrictive screen between the driver and the passenger cabin. The message printed on the paper read, “Please do not ask futile personal quizzes. I am from Ghana, now an Irish citizen. Yes, I like it here. I have a Master’s degree in MBA from UK. Please show due esteem.”

The picture was shared by a Twitter user, who, in the caption, wrote, “Just had this legend of a taxi driver.” Since shared, the tweet has received more than 1.5 lakh likes, 10,000 retweets, and roughly 1,200 people popping in the comment section, divided by their reactions.

The comment section had many who were actually supporting the driver’s intention of sticking this message in his cab and sympathized with him.

One user wrote, “I love this. Being a person of colour in Ireland, I bet it is not easy when customers ask him inappropriate questions.”

Another wrote, “No one should have a culture of asking diminishing questions with a questionable tone. Avoid those listed and ask him what you would have asked any other driver.”

However, some people thought that the driver was a bit rude, sticking a blunt message for his passengers.

One of the Twitterati wrote, “Unnecessarily blunt.” “This is rude. Lots of nice taxi drivers from all around the globe who won’t do this and are happy to chat” wrote another.

One user wrote, “I find this quite weird. Almost rude.”

The image polarized the comment section pretty well. What do you think of it?

