Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
No Getting Away! New Smart Glasses Punish Users for Getting Distracted

According to the company, the glasses both 'discourage distractibility and reward concentration while reading, working on the computer, studying, or doing homework.'

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:November 1, 2019, 8:57 PM IST
No Getting Away! New Smart Glasses Punish Users for Getting Distracted
(AFP)

The latest set of smart glasses to hit this consumer market are those by Narbis, a tech company that creates products to promote user concentration and focus. What sets these specs apart from competitors is the unique way they "encourage" the wearer to stay focused.

According to the company, the glasses both "discourage distractibility and reward concentration while reading, working on the computer, studying, or doing homework."

Using three sensors (one behind each ear and one on top of the head), the glasses can detect whether the wearer is relaxed, distracted, or focused. When the wearer is distracted, the glasses darken to obscure the wearer's vision; when relaxed or focused, the glasses clear.

A corresponding app tracks the wearer's performance and provides "reinforcement of results." Narbis suggested that the glasses be worn two or three times per week for 30 minutes to train oneself to become better focused when performing particular tasks.

Apart from dimming the lenses and tracking focus, the specs have no other "smart" features.

The Narbis smart glasses will be available starting December 1, for $690. Preordering the specs now will knock $100 off the price, bringing it down to $590.

