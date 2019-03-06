No Glass Ceilings in Space: NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk is Finally Happening!

I just found out that I’ll be on console providing support for the FIRST ALL FEMALE SPACEWALK with @AstroAnnimal and @Astro_Christina and I can not contain my excitement!!!! #WomenInSTEM #WomenInEngineering #WomenInSpace — Kristen Facciol (@kfacciol) March 1, 2019

Astronaut Christina Koch confirmed at her prelaunch press conference that she and fellow NASA astronaut Anne McClain are scheduled for an EVA from the International Space Station. This would be the first ever spacewalk with two women. pic.twitter.com/z4mxJESyC6 — Super Grover (@Super_Grover) February 27, 2019

Definitely looking forward to watching the first 'unmanned' spacewalk! — Sara Beck (@realSaraBeck) March 2, 2019

For NASA nerds: no glass ceilings in space! History made from class of 2013. > NASA plans history's first all-female spacewalk for March 29 - Axios https://t.co/wdbHpecfub — Sandra Lee (@FitToPrint) March 5, 2019

Nice! Can I be lazy whilst on holiday and ask here what date? I'll roster myself on for that shift too — Andgie Boyd (@AusAndgie7) March 1, 2019

Eeeee!



this is a historical moment that’s worth covering. Pretty please agree when my press request filters through the system. — Mika McKinnon (@mikamckinnon) March 1, 2019