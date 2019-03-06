No Glass Ceilings in Space: NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk is Finally Happening!
This first-all female spacewalk will be performed by American astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch at the International Space Station, and it's happening this later this month.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
A spacewalk is an expedition astronaut perform where they conduct work outside a space shuttle, such as repairs or observations.
The all-female spacewalk is scheduled to take place on March 29. March also marks Women's History Month which one could argue is the perfect time to create history for women as well.
These two astronauts will be supported by an all-female team on the ground as well - by Mary Lawrence and Kristen Facciol serving as part of the flight control team, from NASA's Houston station.
Kristen Facciol tweeted the confirmation, stating how excited she was to be part of this girl squad.
I just found out that I’ll be on console providing support for the FIRST ALL FEMALE SPACEWALK with @AstroAnnimal and @Astro_Christina and I can not contain my excitement!!!! #WomenInSTEM #WomenInEngineering #WomenInSpace— Kristen Facciol (@kfacciol) March 1, 2019
Astronaut Christina Koch confirmed at her prelaunch press conference that she and fellow NASA astronaut Anne McClain are scheduled for an EVA from the International Space Station. This would be the first ever spacewalk with two women. pic.twitter.com/z4mxJESyC6— Super Grover (@Super_Grover) February 27, 2019
According to NASA, all three NASA astronauts who will be aboard the Intentional Space Station at the end of the month are from the 2013 astronaut class and the most recent class of flight directors, both of which was 50% women.
After Facciol's confirmation, Twitter couldn't contain their excitement for this timely move.
Definitely looking forward to watching the first 'unmanned' spacewalk!— Sara Beck (@realSaraBeck) March 2, 2019
For NASA nerds: no glass ceilings in space! History made from class of 2013. > NASA plans history's first all-female spacewalk for March 29 - Axios https://t.co/wdbHpecfub— Sandra Lee (@FitToPrint) March 5, 2019
Nice! Can I be lazy whilst on holiday and ask here what date? I'll roster myself on for that shift too— Andgie Boyd (@AusAndgie7) March 1, 2019
All-star team! #WomenInSpace— Isabelle Marcil (@I_Marcil) March 2, 2019
Eeeee!— Mika McKinnon (@mikamckinnon) March 1, 2019
this is a historical moment that’s worth covering. Pretty please agree when my press request filters through the system.
A NASA spokesperson who confirmed the historical significance of the planned spacewalk said it was "not orchestrated to be this way," to the publication Axios.
No Glass Ceilings in Space: NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk is Finally Happening!
