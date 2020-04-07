No, Guzzling or Gargling with Hot Water Will Not Kill Coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to expand its footprints, fake news related to the deadly virus is also doing rounds on the internet. In order to dispel such rumours, the World Health Organization (WHO) and respective governments in various countries have time again provided correct information through their websites or apps.

One such rumour related to the cure of COVID-19 is that hot drinks could protect from the infection. Several studies say that hot drinks provide relief when suffering from cold and flu. But, hot drinks cannot help a person get rid of the deadly virus that causes COVID-19.

A report published in BBC Future also establishes the same; the virus cannot be removed from the body by simply drinking hot water or gargling with the hot liquid regularly.

Coronavirus enters a person’s body through the nose and mouth in tiny droplets coughed out by infected people. The virus primarily infects cells of the respiratory tract. The virus enters the cells through enzymes present on their surface.

Once the virus reaches inside the cell it slowly starts replicating itself. The BBC Future report, based on several studies, says that the process of spreading infection from the first cell to multiple cells takes place in up to 30 hours.

Upon entering the cell, coronavirus becomes immune to any extreme temperature. Besides, the human body temperature at 37-degree celcius provides a favourable condition for the virus to replicate.

The report said that it takes temperatures of 56-degree Celcius or higher to effectively eliminate closely related coronavirus that causes SARS. However, there are no studies available on the virus that causes COVID-19 and its resistance to high temperatures. So, it is being assumed that the case for it will be similar to other coronaviruses.