'No Justice, No Peace': Young Girl Marching for 'Black Lives Matter' is Now a Symbol of Power

Following the killing of George Floyd on May 25, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets to raise their voices against racial injustice and heavy-handed police tactics.

Social media has been going abuzz with visual of people from different walks of life assembling at places to show solidarity with 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Amidst this, another viral video have surfaced online, that shows a young African-American demonstrator at Merrick shouting, "No justice, no peace" with an aggrieved face. At a point, the girl also folds her arms to apparently show her strength and power, as she continues to raise her voice as she walks.

The video was shared by journalist Scott Brinton, who said, "This little girl is among the #BlackLivesMattter protesters in #Merrick. More at #LIHerald tonight."

The young girl's mother took a note of the video and said, "Thank for your support today this is my Daughter Wynta-Amor we have to show our kids the right way."

Thank for your support today this is my Daughter Wynta-Amor we have to show our kids the right way — KRAZIE KYIA (@kyialuvu) June 4, 2020

The tweet went viral, with netizens hailing the child's fearless voice and expressing how children need to fix what's been created by the adults.

Makes me cry to see children. Adults you need to fix this. — Susan Richberg (@srich10732) June 4, 2020

Respectfully, Nope. It's good to have kids aware of what's going on. We're sheltering them too much as it is . — Cera H (@thegigglydemon) June 4, 2020

She’s Amazing!❤️❤️❤️ — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) June 4, 2020

Love love love her❤️❤️❤️ — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) June 4, 2020

She deserves a better world — Cyn (@OriginalCyn77) June 4, 2020