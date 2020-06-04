BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'No Justice, No Peace': Young Girl Marching for 'Black Lives Matter' is Now a Symbol of Power

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/@ScottBrinton1 )

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/@ScottBrinton1 )

Social media has been going abuzz with visual of people from different walks of life assembling at places to show solidarity with 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
Following the killing of George Floyd on May 25, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets to raise their voices against racial injustice and heavy-handed police tactics.

Social media has been going abuzz with visual of people from different walks of life assembling at places to show solidarity with 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Amidst this, another viral video have surfaced online, that shows a young African-American demonstrator at Merrick shouting, "No justice, no peace" with an aggrieved face. At a point, the girl also folds her arms to apparently show her strength and power, as she continues to raise her voice as she walks.

The video was shared by journalist Scott Brinton, who said, "This little girl is among the #BlackLivesMattter protesters in #Merrick. More at #LIHerald tonight."

The young girl's mother took a note of the video and said, "Thank for your support today this is my Daughter Wynta-Amor we have to show our kids the right way."

The tweet went viral, with netizens hailing the child's fearless voice and expressing how children need to fix what's been created by the adults.


