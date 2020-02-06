Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

No Kid-ding: Cops Rush to Save Child in Distress but it Turns Out to be a Goat

On January 27, cops received a report of a child calling for help in the city’s rural west woods. What they found upon checking surprised everyone.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Kid-ding: Cops Rush to Save Child in Distress but it Turns Out to be a Goat
You 'goat' to be 'kid'ding me | Image for representation | credit: AP

Ottawa police were in for a surprise when they rushed to save a child in possible distress, but found a goat instead.

On January 27, cops received a report of a child calling for help in the city’s rural west woods. When they searched the area, they neither heard any cry, nor saw a child.

The police then checked with the neighbourhood, to see no child from the locality was amiss.

At one of the houses, after the mother confirmed that all of their kids were accounted for, the father said that often a goat screaming could sound very similar to that of a child crying for help.

The patriarch, who also happens to be a farmer, said that one of his goats was actually screaming a while back.

To put an end to search, the police went on to look for the goats, when they found one of them had its head stuck in a fence.

According to CBC, the Ottawa police released a statement: “All kidding aside, police are reminding residents to report suspicious activity immediately so we can check it out. It's always better to be safe than sorry.”

Ottawa Citizen shared the news on Twitter.

People were amused by the news on Twitter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram