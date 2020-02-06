No Kid-ding: Cops Rush to Save Child in Distress but it Turns Out to be a Goat
On January 27, cops received a report of a child calling for help in the city’s rural west woods. What they found upon checking surprised everyone.
You 'goat' to be 'kid'ding me | Image for representation | credit: AP
Ottawa police were in for a surprise when they rushed to save a child in possible distress, but found a goat instead.
On January 27, cops received a report of a child calling for help in the city’s rural west woods. When they searched the area, they neither heard any cry, nor saw a child.
The police then checked with the neighbourhood, to see no child from the locality was amiss.
At one of the houses, after the mother confirmed that all of their kids were accounted for, the father said that often a goat screaming could sound very similar to that of a child crying for help.
The patriarch, who also happens to be a farmer, said that one of his goats was actually screaming a while back.
To put an end to search, the police went on to look for the goats, when they found one of them had its head stuck in a fence.
According to CBC, the Ottawa police released a statement: “All kidding aside, police are reminding residents to report suspicious activity immediately so we can check it out. It's always better to be safe than sorry.”
Ottawa Citizen shared the news on Twitter.
ICYMI | Police looking for a child calling for help in the rural west Ottawa woods found the real culprit: a screaming goat with its head stuck in a fence. https://t.co/z5fIGaq0JX pic.twitter.com/wrOG9BHjZt— CBC Ottawa (@CBCOttawa) February 4, 2020
People were amused by the news on Twitter.
Aw, poor thing I hope he’s okay— (@flutterpolitely) February 4, 2020
I read somewhere once that cats had evolved their 'meows' to sound like babies crying to get attention, maybe this is a case of goat evolution. Smart goat.— NilesMiles (@NilesMiles) February 4, 2020
Wonderful that the resident got involved— Kimberleigh (@mayorkimbo) February 3, 2020
But it was just a kid.— ѕpꙬᶯᶵᶛᶼᶼ (@spoontazz) February 3, 2020
