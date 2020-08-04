No Lawn and Order: Thieves Steal Artificial Grass From Woman's Garden in Midnight Heist in UK

Theft is not an uncommon issue to be surprised over. We all might have experienced losing something or the other, be it our wallets, our vehicle, or even important documents. However, losing a part of your house to thieves is something we don’t hear every day.

A UK resident, Elizabeth recently faced a rare experience when she woke up to find her entire lawn go missing. The garden lawn, laid with artificial grass, was not in its place, making the 62-year-old woman suspicious of the theft.

A resident of St Helens in Merseyside, the elderly woman was more than surprised to find her AstroTurf laid outside the house gone missing on Sunday. According to Liverpool Echo, the woman feels the possibility of theft as she is assured that no wind could blow the AstroTurf away. It was well laid with tapes and stones placed over it to

hold it tight.

In a conversation to the local daily, Elizabeth, who refused to reveal her full name, informed, "My son went outside this morning and he said, 'what's happened to the turf?' I said, 'what do you mean?' So, I went out and it just looks like it's been pulled out and rolled up."

She added that the act might have been done by some boys who "had a few to drink and thought it was a bit of a laugh to take it or someone has targeted it and knew what they were looking for."

The garden lawn was laid in place just before the lockdown.