No Love Lost: Congress Mocks BJP Bigwigs in Valentine's Day Cartoons
Taking to Twitter, Congress's posted a thread of six caricatures of BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, UP Yogi Adityanath, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smirti Irani, and Piyush Goyal.
'Valentine's Day' is the raging trend on social media today and political parties have not been sleeping on it. In fact, with a sharp eye on Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has made the first move on this day of love and released a series of cartoons dedicated to the BJP.
Congress's Twitter handle posted a thread of six caricatures of BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, complete with witty one-liners. The thread was posted with the hashtag #LoveNotHate.
In the run-up to the elections, social media has become an important tool for political parties to campaign and mobilise supporters. While the BJP had maintained an upper hand in the 2014 election, the Congress has developed a more aggressive presence this year.
Meanwhile, many on Twitter hoped to see how the BJP would respond to the post.
The Accidental Chowkidar: Chori chori, Chupke Chupke— Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2019
❤ #LoveNotHate pic.twitter.com/yRKrjaI676
The Player: Nayak nahi, khalnayak hoon main!— Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2019
❤ #LoveNotHate pic.twitter.com/rxycdzXx0p
The Fast and Furious: Chal chhaiyya chhaiyya x2— Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2019
❤ #LoveNotHate pic.twitter.com/mIoGWw4Az7
The Silencer: You say it best, when you say nothing at all!— Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2019
❤️ #LoveNotHate pic.twitter.com/5ygUCel4WR
The Namesake: Saare naam, humne kiye hai change tere liye sanam!— Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2019
❤️ #LoveNotHate pic.twitter.com/Ad4ZewDWp1
The Walking-Talking Meme: Main Tulsi, Yale ke garden ki!— Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2019
❤️ #LoveNotHate pic.twitter.com/thlfUGqziz
