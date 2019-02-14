LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
No Love Lost: Congress Mocks BJP Bigwigs in Valentine's Day Cartoons

Taking to Twitter, Congress's posted a thread of six caricatures of BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, UP Yogi Adityanath, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smirti Irani, and Piyush Goyal.

News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
No Love Lost: Congress Mocks BJP Bigwigs in Valentine's Day Cartoons
Taking to Twitter, Congress's posted a thread of six caricatures of BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, UP Yogi Adityanath, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smirti Irani, and Piyush Goyal.
'Valentine's Day' is the raging trend on social media today and political parties have not been sleeping on it. In fact, with a sharp eye on Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has made the first move on this day of love and released a series of cartoons dedicated to the BJP.

Congress's Twitter handle posted a thread of six caricatures of BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, complete with witty one-liners. The thread was posted with the hashtag #LoveNotHate.



















In the run-up to the elections, social media has become an important tool for political parties to campaign and mobilise supporters. While the BJP had maintained an upper hand in the 2014 election, the Congress has developed a more aggressive presence this year.

Meanwhile, many on Twitter hoped to see how the BJP would respond to the post.

