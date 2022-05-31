'No Man Defended Amber Heard': Donald Trump Jr's Take on Johnny Depp Case Gets Slammed

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case saw every next person on the Internet come up with a “verdict” of their own and the latest to weigh in is Donald Trump Jr. Using a derogatory word instead of Amber Heard’s surname, he tweeted that the most “telling” part of the trial has been that “not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great”. The highly-publicized case is currently under jury deliberation and regardless of the verdict, Trump Jr’s tweet was deemed problematic by most and criticised in good measure.

Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 29, 2022

All this medieval play was lacking, was a court jester#IStandWithAmberHeard https://t.co/dmTX1oiuJT — Edfr (@Defre741) May 30, 2022

that’s because men love having a woman they can throw there misogyny at without any backlash https://t.co/PNyKRJv8hF — j (@zatannazatxra) May 29, 2022

Oh yay, something highly predictable is happening.

Why would some1's approval have more weight than a case with extensive proof?

Why does some1 have to be considered "great" (by a man?) to be innocent of defamation?

They are bringing out the big guns w/ this scampaign. https://t.co/tP1ctWKed7 — Relationship Recovery (@relationshiprr) May 30, 2022

Elon Musk did yesterday — Kim Conrad Jorgensen (@KimCJorgensen) May 29, 2022

Cause the opinion of a man means what exactly? — Jane Austen (@JaneAusten1813) May 29, 2022

Really? 22 people (19 children were shot dead, and two adults) and you are chatting about a Hollywood trial? Give your head a shake. — ChapmanHapman (@ChapmanHapman) May 29, 2022

In the defamation trial, the closing arguments were recently presented in court and the jury began deliberations. As has been the case, Heard once again managed to capture the attention of trolls but for a very bizarre reason. Some videos showed Heard writing on a notepad and netizens believed that Heard was pretending to do so for the camera. In fact, in several close-up videos, it is visible that Heard’s pen wasn’t even touching the notepad.

