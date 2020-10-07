'No Mask, No Entry': Face Detector at Thai Shop Scans for Protective Covering before Opening Doors

At a time, when wearing mask is considered to be one of the most useful ways to keep coronavirus at bay, there have been multiple reported cases of people, who think that this covid safety rule has no efficacy because masks are of little use in the fight against COVID-19.

Shopkeepers especially have to often deal with covidiots, requesting them to wear a mask time and again.

In an attempt to improve the situation, a shop in Thailand has made the utmost use of technology to ensure that every customer is permitted inside its premises only if that person has their masks on.

A viral video on Twitter shows that the shop has automatic doors at the entrance and it is fitted with a face detector, that scans your face for masks and then quickly checks your temperature.

A person is permitted inside if only these two criteria are fulfilled.

The video was shared by Niall Harbison, a media investor from the UK who lives on Koh Samu. Taking to the social media site, he said, "My local shops in Thailand. In 2 seconds scans my temperature and to see if wearing mask. Doors don’t open if not. 3 cases in 100+ days here. Removes awkward mask arguments for staff as well."

In another subsequent tweet he said, "Thailand (and many Asian countries) have lots of amazing solutions like this. Will share more on Instagram as well to show there is hope ahead. I'm here"

The video went viral with many people lauding the wisdom of the shop management in their efforts to implement the strict coronavirus guidelines.

Speaking to LADbible, Niall explained: "The technology is really amazing and the respect and culture helps with ensuring people all follow regulations.

He further explained that unlike scenes in the UK, where people believe wearing a mask is an infringement on their 'rights', in South East Asian countries like Thailand it's 'never questioned'.