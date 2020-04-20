No Mask? No Tension: Ronit Roy Teaches How to Make One Using Old T-Shirt at Home

For over two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been stressing on the importance of homemade face maks. Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, protective gear such as masks and gloves have become part of essential necessities required for defending oneself against the infection.

After PM Modi's call to make more and more homemade face maks, many including Union Minister Smriti Irani took to social media to give easy mask-making tutorials. And now, actor Ronit Roy has also turned instructor with an innovative new technique for a mask that can be made using just a t-shirt and no needles.

Yes, while most masks require a degree of basic sewing, Roy's idea for a face mask requires no additional help. Roy uses an ordinary t-shirt and fashions it into an almost guerrilla mask-like covering that can be used to cover one's mouth and nose while stepping out.

No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai! pic.twitter.com/NSNPMikDZ3 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 20, 2020

To demonstrate the strength and coverage of the makeshift mask, Roy brings out a lighter and tried to blow out the flame. Due to the mask, the actor is unable to do so.

The video has gone viral with over 15,000 views and over 2,500 likes.

The viral video comes amid growing COVID-19 cases in India and the world. India on Monday crossed the 17,000-mark for Covid-19 cases while the death toll rose to 543. Of the total 17,265 cases, 14,175 are active, while 2,546 are cured. The numbers come on a day when the country takes the first step towards relaxing restrictions imposed during the lockdown announced by the Centre on March 24 to arrest the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

