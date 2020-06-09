No Masks, Social Distance: Las Vegas Reopening its Casinos amid Pandemic Has Made Everyone Anxious

Las Vegas lifted the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown last week, with the city’s famous casinos and restaurants also opening their doors to the visitors.

Days after the lifting of the lockdown, videos and images of people thronging in the casinos and restaurants ignoring social distancing norms have hit the internet.

Multiple clips shared on Twitter show some people wearing face masks and gloves, while some are without any precautions.

Despite Nevada’s Gaming Control Board putting stringent regulations, the people were seen flouting the rules by staying in close proximity to each other.

The clock has hit midnight in Las Vegas! Here’s the crowd waiting to get into @theDlasvegas in #DTLV. pic.twitter.com/sp6gNwsVPz — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) June 4, 2020

See the videos:



Soon after the clips surfaced, several users expressed concerns over the safety of people. One person said, "Not much social distances here should be there right now, this makes me anxious though."

Another user said, "Wearing masks in these settings could literally END THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS. These people and casino owners can't even muster the minimal discipline required to do their part."

Wearing masks in these settings could literally END THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS. These people and casino owners can't even muster the minimal discipline required to do their part. — AxJaxDiz (@AxJaxDiz) June 4, 2020

See some other reactions:



And not a mask in sight lol smh — AztecMMA (@spacexgs) June 4, 2020

Cesspool of corona. Like that social distancing. 2nd wave here we come!!!! — Paul Freeman (@PaulFre08894370) June 4, 2020

5% of people with masks & 0.0% of people social distancing. Yeah - This should go well!?! #LasVegas — The Karma Outfit (@1SouthSideIrish) June 4, 2020

No masks ‍♂️ — VegasPhaseTwoLife (@VegasLife9) June 4, 2020

Las Vegas was closed for visitors in mid-March with a view to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the US, over 20 lakh people have been infected with the contagious virus, while over 1 lakh people have capitulated to the COVID-19. On the positive note, around 7 lakh infected patients have recovered from the disease so far.

