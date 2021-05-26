No Mass Bunk? Ohio Boy Manages 100% Attendance from Kindergarten to High School

Different children have a different outlook on their school. Some are eager to attend as they get to meet their friends and play as they do some basic learning, while for some, going to school every day is no less than a nightmare. In both cases, the chances of a child missing a school due to various reasons including sickness and emergencies are quite common. However, in a recent unbelievable incident, a student managed a perfect 100% attendance from kindergarten to high school. The duration of this period is at least 10 years. Blake Wolfe, a student based out of Ohio, has managed to pull this off. Blake very recently graduated from Westlake High School with a perfect 100% attendance. The dedicated student now has plans to attend Bluffton University for further studies. He has already bagged a scholarship for his university.

More interestingly, even the coronavirus pandemic could not deter Blake from attending school. Even though things had moved to a virtual setup, Blake made sure that he attends all his classes online so that his academics and attendance are not compromised. The dedicated student is not only good in studies, but is also a part of the school marching band.

On being asked what kept him motivated to attend school for as many as 2,184 in a row, Blake mentioned that his parents had a crucial role to play in that. He adds that like most children, he too had his days where he wanted to make excuses to stay home. But, on such days, his parents gave that extra push and motivated him to attend school.

David and Dana, Blake’s parents are allpraise for their child. They told the media that their little one is good kid and was aware that school is very important. For this 100% attendance record, they credit his good health and wellbeing.

