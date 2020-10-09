No, Meghan Markle is Not Running for US President. Website Asking You to Vote for Her is Spoof

"Meghan Markle for President."

No, this is not really happening. A spoof website, which asks you to vote for the Duchess of Sussex in the upcoming US Presidential Elections, has been set up recently. The website, at first glance, looks eerily authentic and even has a 'Vote for Meghan Markle' badge. It claims that Markle will be joining the fight for President, after Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

The website is called meghanforpresident.com and consists of multiple photos of the Markle along with quotes which she said at public events over the years. According to the Daily Mail, a post which was originally written by a fan of the Duchess was falsely attributed to her and led to this whole fiasco. The post read, "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have heard your calls to become President of the United States of America. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few months, that I feel prepared to make this decision."

The website is also filled with quotes like "Together, we will lead" which might make you think that Markle is indeed running for President. We assure you, she is not.

The website also has a "contribute" icon where interested voters are expected to contribute to the campaign. But the link actually leads you to nowhere. The "about" page of the website too uses a bunch of vague quotes and visuals which, if you really dig in, mean nothing.

For one, Markle can never really run for President of the United States while she holds the title of the Duchess.

The rumours of Markle entering politics were so strong and widespread that the Duchess was forced to issue a statement and clarify. As per a report by Express, representatives for the Sussex royals have denied all reports of Markle running for president. This comes shortly after Markle featured in a video urging women in the United States to vote.

In fact, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke about voting in the US Elections this year, according to TIME magazine. While it is against protocol for the royals to get involved in politics, the duo has repeatedly spoken up about such issues since they moved to the United States after announcing their stepping down from their role as senior royals. The 59th quadrennial presidential elections this year will be held on November 3, 2020.