No Microchips. This is What's Actually in the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 Vaccines

There are ten main ingredients in the Pfizer’s vaccine. None of them is a government-authorized microchip.

Contrary to what conspiracy theorists will tell you, there is no tracking device of any kind in the Covid-19 vaccine, irrespective of who produced it.

As India debates approval for vaccines as early as next week, the contents of the two major vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have become contested - what do they actually contain?

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have both made their ingredients list public, and anybody can look it up to see what your vaccine will contain.

In Pfizer's vaccine, there’s one active ingredient: a molecule called messenger RNA, or mRNA, which contains genetic instructions for a coronavirus protein called spike. Once injected, the mRNA will instruct human cells to manufacture spike, exposing the immune system to a highly recognizable feature of the virus. The idea is to help the body learn one of the virus’s most distinguishing traits, so that the virus will be recognized and rapidly quashed if it tries to establish an infection, explains the article.

The mRNA rapidly degrades, leaving no trace in the body. All that’s left behind is a molecular memory of the virus — the intended goal of any vaccine.

Pfizer’s vaccine also contains nine other ingredients. Four of them are lipids with impossibly complex chemical names: ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis (ALC-3015); (2- hexyldecanoate),2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide (ALC-0159); 1,2-distearoyl-snglycero-3-phosphocholine (DPSC); and cholesterol.

The Pfizer vaccine, like one from Moderna, uses lipid nanoparticles to encase the RNA. The nanoparticles are, basically, tiny greasy spheres that protect the mRNA and help it slide inside cells, reports Technology Review.

Moderna, the other vaccine maker that was recently granted an emergency use authorization by the FDA, also released a fact sheet detailing the ingredients in its COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna vaccine contains, ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Lipids, or fatty substances, including SM(sphyngomyelin)-102, Polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG], 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC],

and cholesterol. It also contains Tromethamine, Tromethamine hydrochloride, Acetic acid, Sodium acetate, Sucrose (sugar).

A mix of sugar, salt, and fats are what cushion the fighter cells and make it possible to deliver the vaccine via intramuscular injection.

READ: Covid-19 Vaccines Do Not Contain a Microchip, But Twitter Has Injected Memes Anyway

Even religion is choosing science when it comes to vaccines: The United Arab Emirates’ highest Islamic authority, the UAE Fatwa Council, has ruled that coronavirus vaccines are permissible for Muslims even if they contain pork gelatin.

The ruling follows growing alarm that the use of pork gelatin, a common vaccine ingredient, may hamper vaccination among Muslims who consider the consumption of pork products “haram,” or forbidden under Islamic law.

The council added that in this case, the pork gelatin is considered medicine, not food, with multiple vaccines already shown to be effective against a highly contagious virus that “poses a risk to the entire society.

In a similar instance, the Vatican told Roman Catholics on Monday that it was morally acceptable to use COVID-19 vaccines even if their production employed cell lines drawn from tissues of aborted foetuses.

A note from the Vatican's doctrinal congregation, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said the use of such vaccines was permitted as long as there were no alternatives.