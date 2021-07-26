'No Money For Tip': Customer Tips Delivery Person in Pizza Slice, Sparks Online Debate

With the arrival of many food delivery platforms, people embraced the culture of ordering meals at home instead of going out. While ordering food has always been in culture, the demand just shot up after online delivery apps came into the market. People could now order their favourite food from their favourite restaurant and enjoy it while sitting at the comfort of their home, without even stepping a foot out. And for making this happen, people who work as food delivery executives deserve a tip for their service. However, a recent viral TikTok video has sparked a debate about the culture of tipping to delivery persons.

The video, which was was posted on TikTok by @ringdoorbell, featured a delivery guy’s encounter with a customer who tipped with pizza slice instead of money. The clip recorded on the doorbell camera at the customer’s house showed the delivery guy reaching a house and ringing the bell when he notices a sign on the front door. According to the text on the video, the signboard read, “No money for the tip, please take a slice of pizza.”

The delivery guy expectedly was not pleased and looked annoyed. He made a few gestures that show his frustration. However, he then went on to open the pizza box and grab a slice out before walking away.

The video has now gone viral and becomes a topic of debate among netizens. Sharing their reactions, some users expressed their displeasure with the customer’s behaviour and suggested that people should not order food if they can’t afford to tip the delivery person. Meanwhile, others wrote that people should also understand the customer’s position and maybe he did not have enough money to tip but to offer a slice of pizza. Some raised questions over the tipping culture and argued why the customer should be paying extra money to the delivery person. They added that it was the employer’s responsibility to take care of remuneration and tips should not be a compulsion.

The video so far has garnered over 8.5 lakh views on TikTok.

What’s your take on the clip?

