English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uber-Cool: Short on Cash, UP Man Dials 100 and Demands That Police Drop Him Home
A video which went viral on Twitter after it was posted shows an exchange between a police officer, and a man who was picked up after he dialed 100 and asked for assistance.
A video which went viral on Twitter after it was posted shows an exchange between a police officer, and a man who was picked up after he dialed 100 and asked for assistance.
Loading...
What's the weirdest thing you've called the police for? Usually, the answer varies between a spectrum of reporting activities, or if you feel like you're in danger.
For this man, however, it was because he needed a ride and didn't have enough money to take the bus.
A video which went viral on Twitter after it was posted, shows an exchange between a police officer, and a man who was picked up after he dialled 100 and asked for assistance.
"You dialled 100 and said you wanted assistance?" the policeman can be heard saying. The man in the video replies, "Yes, I needed a ride to Gunnaur," (in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh) the man replies.
"Is this a bus service?" the policeman further asks. "I don't have money for a bus," the man can be seen replying. "If I've called 100, I'll go to Gunnaur in a police vehicle only," he further adds.
In an additional video, the man can be seen reasoning that he will not take the bus, and will take the police vehicle itself, because "its Sarkari after all." (government-owned)
The policeman can be heard agreeing at the end of the video.
After the two videos surfaced on social media, Twitter wanted 'more' of this conversation.
Some police departments in the police specifically prevent giving a civilian a ride under non-emergency circumstance.
For this man, however, it was because he needed a ride and didn't have enough money to take the bus.
A video which went viral on Twitter after it was posted, shows an exchange between a police officer, and a man who was picked up after he dialled 100 and asked for assistance.
"You dialled 100 and said you wanted assistance?" the policeman can be heard saying. The man in the video replies, "Yes, I needed a ride to Gunnaur," (in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh) the man replies.
"Is this a bus service?" the policeman further asks. "I don't have money for a bus," the man can be seen replying. "If I've called 100, I'll go to Gunnaur in a police vehicle only," he further adds.
Hats off to @Uppolice— Saurabh Dwivedi (@saurabhtop) March 16, 2019
What all they deal with pic.twitter.com/qBS8qynV6t
In an additional video, the man can be seen reasoning that he will not take the bus, and will take the police vehicle itself, because "its Sarkari after all." (government-owned)
The policeman can be heard agreeing at the end of the video.
2nd Part pic.twitter.com/Wvb7737XGE— Chowkidar Tushar Chauhan 🇮🇳 (@tushrchauhan) March 16, 2019
After the two videos surfaced on social media, Twitter wanted 'more' of this conversation.
Eagerly waiting for the next part bhai pls upload karo 🙏🙏😂😂 Mirzapur ki next series se zyada intezar rahega bas yun samaj lo 👌👌— sonuz99 (@sonuz99) March 16, 2019
Iske Baad kya hua?— Chowkidar Dhan Raj Bansal (@bansal_dhanraj) March 16, 2019
Part 3 dardnaak hoga.— Amit Kumar (@Amit310191Amit) March 16, 2019
Confidence dekho 😁😁👏👏👏— चौकीदार vikas ranjan (@vikasra20613960) March 16, 2019
Some police departments in the police specifically prevent giving a civilian a ride under non-emergency circumstance.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thanos' Look From Avengers Endgame Leaked, Kissing Scene in Dear Comrade Receives Flack
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted Seemingly Arguing Amid Reports Marriage on Rocks
- IPL 2019 | No Tab on Indian Players' Participation in IPL: Kohli
- Designer Ritu Beri, First Indian to be Appointed as Cultural & Tourism Ambassador of Uzbekistan in India
- Dear Comrade Teaser: Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Kissing Scene Criticised on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results