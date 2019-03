Uber-Cool: Short on Cash, UP Man Dials 100 and Demands That Police Drop Him Home

Hats off to @Uppolice

What's the weirdest thing you've called the police for? Usually, the answer varies between a spectrum of reporting activities, or if you feel like you're in danger.For this man, however, it was because he needed a ride and didn't have enough money to take the bus.A video which went viral on Twitter after it was posted, shows an exchange between a police officer, and a man who was picked up after he dialled 100 and asked for assistance."You dialled 100 and said you wanted assistance?" the policeman can be heard saying. The man in the video replies, "Yes, I needed a ride to Gunnaur," (in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh) the man replies."Is this a bus service?" the policeman further asks. "I don't have money for a bus," the man can be seen replying. "If I've called 100, I'll go to Gunnaur in a police vehicle only," he further adds.In an additional video, the man can be seen reasoning that he will not take the bus, and will take the police vehicle itself, because "its Sarkari after all." (government-owned)The policeman can be heard agreeing at the end of the video.After the two videos surfaced on social media, Twitter wanted 'more' of this conversation.Some police departments in the police specifically prevent giving a civilian a ride under non-emergency circumstance.