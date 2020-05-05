'You are the Economy': Delhi Liquor Shop Owner Showers Flowers on Customers in Queue

After a liquor shop owner showered flower petals on customers in Mirzapur, another viral video surfaced from Delhi's Chander Nagar area showed a similar occurrence.

As the Indian government allowed reopening of liquor stores after six weeks in all zones (barring containment zones), pictures and videos of people thronging and queuing up for hours across outside liquor stores in different states started doing rounds on social media.

Amidst this, a liquor shop owner in Delhi expressed his gratitude towards his customers and showered flower petals on them standing at a distance from each other. He said, "You are the economy of our country, government does not have any money".

While the public had their faces covered, few were seen folding their hands while being on the receiving end of the unique gesture.

The video of the incident was uploaded by news agency ANI on Twitter.

#WATCH Delhi: A man showers flower petals on people standing in queue outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi. The man says, "You are the economy of our country, government does not have any money". #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/CISdu2V86V — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

The viral post went on to draw hilarious reactions, while some even agreed what an emotional scene it was.

As per government guidelines, these shops (which fall under the non-essential category) will be allowed to stay open until 7 p.m and if the liquor store nearest to your place falls inside a containment zone, it will remain closed. Only five people are allowed at a time to be present inside a store with Section 144 being imposed in majority of the states.