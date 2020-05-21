BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

No More Child Lock! Rajasthan Students to have Classes on Television from June 1

Image for representation. (PTI)

Image for representation. (PTI)

Earlier, the students were allowed a slot by Akashwani to connect with online education on a request by the department. Now Doordarshan had also given a slot on a minimal tariff basis for students.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
Share this:

Jaipur The government school students in Rajasthan will get to learn course study via television from June 1 as the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has allotted it a slot on Doordarshan to ensure regular education during the lockdown.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said, here on Wednesday, the students without access to smart phones and high-speed internet were being deprived of education. "Now they will be able to study via Doordarshan from June 1," he said.

"The Education Department gets one more success. After radio, we have got a slot on Doordarshan," he tweeted.

Earlier, the students were allowed a slot by Akashwani to connect with online education on a request by the department. Now Doordarshan had also given a slot on a minimal tariff basis for students, he added.

Few days back, the state government had written to the I&B Minister requesting him to allot slots on DD and Akashwani. The aim was to ensure education of students in rural areas. The state BJP had also backed the move.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading