No More Empty Stadiums? Cheerleaders At A Baseball Game In Japan Were Humanoid Robots

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, people are not allowed to enter stadiums. This has led to sportspersons missing the adrenaline rush of cheering crowds. Well, Japan has found a solution to the problem by creating an artificial cheerleading squad of robots.

A recent video that surfaced on social media showed humanoid robots at a baseball game in Japan. The video features a squad of 100 robots. The video was first shared on the Guinness World record (GWR) official Instagram page.

On the official Instagram page of Guinness World Record, it says that, “Largest robot cheerleading squad: 100 Pepper humanoid robots, by Softbank Robotics and Fukuoka Softbank Hawks." In a reply to their own post, they added a bit more information about the record. “The robot squad was presented with their certificate at a recent baseball game - Fukuoka Softbank Hawks vs Chiba Lotte Marines at Fukuoka Pay Pay Dome in Japan,” they wrote.

The post has garnered more than 8,200 likes and also grabbed tons of comments.

In a similar incident in Japan, a baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks had come up with an imaginative replacement: dancing robots.

Before their most recent Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) game against Rakuten Eagles on Tuesday, over 20 robots danced to the team’s fight song on a podium in the otherwise empty stand.

Two different robots, including SoftBank’s humanoid robot ‘Pepper’ and others on four legs like a dog, stamped and shimmied in a choreographed dance that is usually performed by the Hawks’ fans before games in the 40,000 capacity Fukuoka Dome.

Some of the robots wore Hawks caps and waved flags supporting the team. Fans on social media had mixed reactions.

“I think this is like a dystopia," wrote one Twitter user.

Another called the performance “insanely beautiful."

Boosted by the supportive robots, the Hawks won 4-3 as they look to defend their 2019 NPB title.

The NPB season began three months late on June 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic and currently no supporters are allowed to attend games. However, from Friday, up to 5,000 fans will be allowed to attend professional baseball and soccer games in Japan due to an easing of restrictions.

