No More 'Leading' Into Temptation: Pope Francis Officially Changes the Lord’s Prayer
According to the Pope, the new line is being created because he believes the original portrays God in a false light - as Satan is the 'one who leads you astray'.
Pope Francis has been facing flak on Twitter for changing the first line of the Lord's prayer.
Pope Francis has changed the Lord's Prayer. The head of the Catholic Church has officially approved altering the phrase "lead us not into temptation" to "do not let us fall into temptation."
The Sun reported that Pope Francis changed the Lord's Prayer after becoming frustrated at the line suggesting that the Almighty may lead people into temptation.
According to the Pope, the new line is being created because he believes the original portrays God in a false light - as Satan is the "one who leads you astray". However, the change has not gone down well with everybody.
The amended phrase will be used in a revised third edition of the Italian Missal - a book which includes all the texts for the celebration of Mass in the Catholic Church. This also means it will not directly affect Anglicans or Protestants as they have separate texts.
The announcement of a third edition of the Italian Missal was made by President Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti on May 22 during the General Assembly of the Episcopal Conference of Italy following 16 years of research by experts who claim to have found a mistake in the current translation.
The Pope signalled his support for the change as early as 2017, saying, according to The Sun, at that time, "A father does not lead into temptation, a father helps you to get up immediately."
However, netizens were not too happy with the change, with many posting their disapproval on Twitter.
@Pontifex not at all happy with your wording of the #LordsPrayer. #IfItAintBrokeDontFixIt.— Kyle (@kyle_NETZ) June 5, 2019
As for me and my family, I will go with the prayer Jesus offered.#LordsPrayer #Christian #Pope https://t.co/CXevDYYLoP— RoguePoet (@cdpattershall) June 5, 2019
#LordsPrayerPope Francis changed the text of the Lords Prayer because he cannot comprehend a God who would lead people ‘into temptation’. But that’s not the case with born-again Christians who have studied the Bible.Pope Francis should read the writings of ...1of4— Captain Jeff (@CaptainJeff7) June 5, 2019
Note to @Pontifex - despite your delusions of absolute power, you do not have the right to change the wording of #Catholicism's oldest prayer. I will continue to pray the way I was taught, and no #Vatican City Nero will stop me. #LordsPrayer— David T. Williams (@1HermitCrab) June 5, 2019
As I recall, it was JESUS CHRIST that spoke the Lords prayer the first time. Why does this pope think he has the authority to override Jesus?— scott moss (@MossScott) June 5, 2019
Also Watch
-
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Salman Khan’s Bharat, Shah Rukh Khan is the Biggest Superstar
- Tamilrockers Leaks Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Bharat: Report
- Ivanka Trump and Jared’s Photo is Reminding Everyone of Creepy Twins From ‘The Shining’
- Upcoming MINI Electric Pulls a Boeing Aircraft in New Teaser Video - Watch Video
- Suhana Khan Takes Mirror Selfie With ATM Card, Fans Ask How Much Money She Has
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s