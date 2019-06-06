No More 'Leading' Into Temptation: Pope Francis Officially Changes the Lord’s Prayer

Pope Francis has changed the Lord's Prayer. The head of the Catholic Church has officially approved altering the phrase "lead us not into temptation" to "do not let us fall into temptation."

The Sun reported that Pope Francis changed the Lord's Prayer after becoming frustrated at the line suggesting that the Almighty may lead people into temptation.

According to the Pope, the new line is being created because he believes the original portrays God in a false light - as Satan is the "one who leads you astray". However, the change has not gone down well with everybody.

The amended phrase will be used in a revised third edition of the Italian Missal - a book which includes all the texts for the celebration of Mass in the Catholic Church. This also means it will not directly affect Anglicans or Protestants as they have separate texts.

The announcement of a third edition of the Italian Missal was made by President Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti on May 22 during the General Assembly of the Episcopal Conference of Italy following 16 years of research by experts who claim to have found a mistake in the current translation.

The Pope signalled his support for the change as early as 2017, saying, according to The Sun, at that time, "A father does not lead into temptation, a father helps you to get up immediately."

However, netizens were not too happy with the change, with many posting their disapproval on Twitter.

#LordsPrayerPope Francis changed the text of the Lords Prayer because he cannot comprehend a God who would lead people ‘into temptation’. But that’s not the case with born-again Christians who have studied the Bible.Pope Francis should read the writings of ...1of4 — Captain Jeff (@CaptainJeff7) June 5, 2019

Note to @Pontifex - despite your delusions of absolute power, you do not have the right to change the wording of #Catholicism's oldest prayer. I will continue to pray the way I was taught, and no #Vatican City Nero will stop me. #LordsPrayer — David T. Williams (@1HermitCrab) June 5, 2019