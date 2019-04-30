Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

No More Living in 'Mobile Prison': Taslima Nasreen Calls Sri Lanka's Burqa Ban a 'Good Decision'

In light of the burqa ban in Sri Lanka, author Taslima Nasreen took to show her support of the decision.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 30, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
The Sri Lanka government has issued a decree banning buqas and other face-covering garments effective from Monday, in light of the Easter Sunday attacks.

The series of blasts that ripped through eight locations of the island country, killing 253 and injuring 500. The attacks were carried out by a local cell that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. In response, the Sri Lanka governmnet has banned all manner of face covering, including burqa.

“Wearing garments that cover the face completely will be banned from tomorrow, to ensure public safety," the presidential decree reads.

The move comes just days after a parliamentarian submitted a Private Member’s Motion to ban the burqa on security grounds. MP Ashu Marasinghe had said that the garment was "not a traditional Muslim attire".

In light of the ban, author Taslima Nasreen took to show her support of the decision.




People were however, divided in their opinion of this ban. Some were in favor, especially of her terming it a 'mobile prison.'



















Some disagreed.










Nasreen is a Bangladeshi-Swedish writer who has been living in exile since 1994. A vocal proponent of women's rights and the women's empowerment movement in Bangladesh, the writer has often characterized Islam as a "misogynistic" religion. She has faced severe backlash from Islamic right-wingers in Bangladesh, and even attacked by Muslim hardliners in Hyderabad when she was exiled in India.

In an earlier interview, Nasreen had mentioned her stance on burqas in general, "If you're truly secular, encourage Muslim women not to wear burqa and introduce a universal civil code."
