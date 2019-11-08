Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
No More Tears: Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Under the Graveyard', His First Single in a Decade

'This album was a gift from my higher power. It is proof to me that you should never give up,' Ozzy said about his latest work.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
File Photo of Ozzy Osbourne. (Instagram/ ozzyosbourne)

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has released "Under the graveyard", his first single in nearly 10 years.

The song is from his forthcoming album titled "Ordinary Man", slated to be out in early 2020.

The former Black Sabbath band member's last-released solo album was "Scream", in 2010.

"This album was a gift from my higher power. It is proof to me that you should never give up," Ozzy said about his latest work.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.

"It all started when (his daughter) Kelly comes in and says ‘do you want to work on a Post Malone song?'" Ozzy recalled.

"My first thing was ‘who the f*** is Post Malone?!' I went to Andrew's (Watt) house and he said we will work really quick. After we finished that song, he said ‘would you be interested in starting an album.' I said ‘that would be great, but now I am thinking I don't want to be working in a basement studio for six months! And in just a short time, we had the album done.

"Duff (McKagan) and Chad (Smith) came in and we would go in and jam during the day and I would go work out the songs in the evenings. I previously had said to Sharon I should be doing an album, but in the back of my mind I was going ‘I haven't got the strength…' but Andrew pulled it out of me. I really hope people listen to it and enjoy it, because I put my heart and soul into this album," he added.

