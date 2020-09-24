No One Killed Breonna Taylor: Americans Protest After Police Officers Not Charged With Crime

Black Lives Matter, but perhaps they don't matter enough for their deaths to be considered a crime, according to America's justice system.

This sentiment rang out largely as protests erupted a grand jury ruled that two white policemen will not be prosecuted in connection with the death of Taylor, a Black medical worker shot in her own apartment, because their use of force during an ill-fated raid on her home was justified.

A third officer was charged with a crime - the crime of endangering Taylor's neighbors.

Announcing the grand jury’s conclusions earlier, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that two white policemen who fired into Black medial worker Taylor’s apartment on March 13 will not be prosecuted for her death because their use of force during the raid was justified.

Benjamin Crump, a prominent civil rights lawyer representing the Taylor family, denounced the outcome of the grand jury probe, saying it was “outrageous” that none of the three officers involved in the raid was criminally charged with causing Taylor’s death.

Protesters immediately took to the streets chanting, “No lives matter until Black lives matter,” marching for hours through Kentucky’s largest city, amid sporadic clashes with police in riot gear.

Two police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests ignited after the decision.

It wasn't just on the streets: Prominent people on social media condemned the judgement, wondering how no matter the cause, how someone could not be charged for the death of a civilian, even if it was ruled accidental.

Accidentally or not, killing someone should have consequences. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2020

To be Black in America is to walk in the valley of the shadow of pain and death. The fact that Black people still manage to carry on and create and find joy and love in the valley is nothing short of a miracle. And right now, our love of #BreonnaTaylor is filling us with rage. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 23, 2020

Right now, Black parents all around our country are having another version of 'the talk'. They’re having to explain to their children that despite the broken and inhumane system, that their lives do matter. Tonight, I am praying for each of us and our nation. #BreonnaTaylor — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) September 23, 2020

The American people are sick and tired of brutal police killings without consequences. It’s time to fundamentally reform our racist and broken criminal justice system, end qualified immunity and hold police officers accountable. #BreonnaTaylor — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 23, 2020

Dear Breonna,I’m so sorry the people in power have failed to get this right. You deserve so much more. Your life mattered. You deserved the bright future that was ahead of you. We will continue to say your name. We will continue to fight in your name. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/31M3ndOloK — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 24, 2020

Yes. Her mother’s child. My heart goes out to Tamika Palmer, who has to be reminded, again and again, that her “baby won’t be coming through that door.” #BreonnaTaylor https://t.co/HZ2AOGjq8G — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 23, 2020

A cop got charged for the bullets that missed #BreonnaTaylor .. let that sink in. — #BallGame✌ (@HitmanHolla) September 23, 2020

So, if the police enter a dark house and someone in that house fires at them they have the right to kill anyone in that house, whether they are the shooter or not, just in case. Got it. #breonnataylor — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) September 24, 2020

If someone knocks down your door and starts shooting, you have a right to defend yourself... UNLESS you're black?? This was an absolute disaster today.That said – we shouldn't have lawlessness in our police departments OR streets. Be smart. Stay safe.#BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/pBp55Mrvn3 — Van Jones (@VanJones68) September 24, 2020

Taylor, 26, was killed in front of her armed boyfriend shortly past midnight after three officers forced their way into her home with a search warrant.

Former Detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, an offense that ranks at the lowest level of felony crime in Kentucky and carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.

Cameron said those three counts stem from the fact that some of the rounds Hankison fired - 10 in all - traveled through Taylor’s apartment into an adjacent unit where a man, a pregnant woman and a child were at home.

Cameron, however, said there was “no conclusive” evidence that any of Hankison’s bullets struck Taylor.

The two other officers, Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were not charged because they were justified under Kentucky law in returning fire after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at them, wounding Mattingly in the thigh, Cameron said.

