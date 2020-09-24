BUZZ

4-MIN READ

No One Killed Breonna Taylor: Americans Protest After Police Officers Not Charged With Crime

Image credits: Twitter.

No cops were charged for killing Taylor, a Black medical worker shot in her own apartment, because their use of force during an ill-fated raid on her home was justified.

Buzz Staff

Black Lives Matter, but perhaps they don't matter enough for their deaths to be considered a crime, according to America's justice system.

This sentiment rang out largely as protests erupted a grand jury ruled that two white policemen will not be prosecuted in connection with the death of Taylor, a Black medical worker shot in her own apartment, because their use of force during an ill-fated raid on her home was justified.

A third officer was charged with a crime - the crime of endangering Taylor's neighbors.

Announcing the grand jury’s conclusions earlier, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that two white policemen who fired into Black medial worker Taylor’s apartment on March 13 will not be prosecuted for her death because their use of force during the raid was justified.

Benjamin Crump, a prominent civil rights lawyer representing the Taylor family, denounced the outcome of the grand jury probe, saying it was “outrageous” that none of the three officers involved in the raid was criminally charged with causing Taylor’s death.

Protesters immediately took to the streets chanting, “No lives matter until Black lives matter,” marching for hours through Kentucky’s largest city, amid sporadic clashes with police in riot gear.

Two police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests ignited after the decision.

It wasn't just on the streets: Prominent people on social media condemned the judgement, wondering how no matter the cause, how someone could not be charged for the death of a civilian, even if it was ruled accidental.

Taylor, 26, was killed in front of her armed boyfriend shortly past midnight after three officers forced their way into her home with a search warrant.

Former Detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, an offense that ranks at the lowest level of felony crime in Kentucky and carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.

Cameron said those three counts stem from the fact that some of the rounds Hankison fired - 10 in all - traveled through Taylor’s apartment into an adjacent unit where a man, a pregnant woman and a child were at home.

Cameron, however, said there was “no conclusive” evidence that any of Hankison’s bullets struck Taylor.

The two other officers, Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were not charged because they were justified under Kentucky law in returning fire after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at them, wounding Mattingly in the thigh, Cameron said.

(With inputs from Reuters.)

