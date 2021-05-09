'No Pain, No Side-effects': 97-year-old Woman Urges Sceptics to 'Take the Vaccine' in Viral Video

A 97-year-old woman has gone viral after a video of her urging Indians to take the Covid-19 vaccination surfaced online. India recently embarked upon the third phase of its vaccination drive on May 1 by making all above the age of 18 years eligible for the vaccine. Despite its efforts, many in India across age groups continue to hesitate or be sceptical about getting the jab. In the short and lively video, the 97-year-old woman can be seen sharing her own experience with the vaccine and how she took the shot in March and has been doing fine since.

“I am 97-years-old," the old woman started the video by saying and added that she took the first dose of her vaccination in March. She further added that she felt no pain or side effects after taking the jab. The woman concludes the video with some sane advice for the young and old. “Don’t be afraid. Take the vaccination, it is good for you and others around you,” the woman in her appeal said as she awaits her second dose. “It is safe. I continue to have a normal life".

Hope this young lady can convert some sceptics pic.twitter.com/WYXpPMrKhd— Latha Venkatesh (@latha_venkatesh) May 8, 2021

The video was shared by journalist Latha Venkatesh on the microblogging site Twitter and has since garnered a lot of praise and love from netizens.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccination levels crashed by more than 50 percent in the first week of May from a month earlier, even as the Centre has expanded the drive by allowing all adults eligible for the jab, the government’s own statistics show.

About 11.6 million shots were administered from May 1 to May 7, as per the CoWIN platform. This shows an over 50% drop from the record number of 24.7 million vaccinations in the April 3-9 week — immediately after the government allowed all above 45 years to get inoculated.

