'No Paw Shake Please': This Dog Has a Message on Social Distancing

As Coronavirus continues to cause destruction, not only humans, but pets are also realising the importance of social distancing. A video of a dog is going viral on social media showing the puppy taking his paw away every time its owner tries to hold it.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the owner of the dog wrote, “Henlo hooman, no paw shake please! Wait, should I also follow #socialdistancing since I is a good doggo?”

The video shared on March 21 got an overwhelming response from netizens. It has garnered over 2.1 million views and hundreds of comments.

Many netizens praised the dog, while some emphasized the importance of social distancing in the time when it is the only way to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Coronavirus has infected over 3.8 lakh people and killed more than 16,000 globally. The virus has expanded its footprint in over 150 countries.

COVID-19 has hit the economy world-wide since most of the countries have announced partial or complete lockdown, resulting in the closure of schools, colleges, offices and other business establishments.

In India, over 500 people have contracted the virus and 11 people have lost their life to coronavirus. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country starting March 25 in the light of rising cases of coronavirus.

People across the world are advised to stay put at home to arrest the transmission of the virus. There is no medicine or vaccine for the disease as of now and social distancing is the only way out to combat this virus.

