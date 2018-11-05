While the social media is going gaga over the snowfall in Kashmir, it is not the same for people in Kashmir. The untimely snowfall has thrown life out of gear for many in the valley and the locals claim that such a heavy snowfall has happened after more than four decades, catching them unprepared for the ensuing winter.On one side, where photos of beautiful Kashmir emerged on social media, many users posted videos and photos of farmers struggling to save their crop. There were also reports of frequent power cuts and road blockage.The season’s first snowfall on Saturday has caused extensive damage to the horticulture industry in Kashmir, which remains the spine of Kashmir’s economy. Thousands of apple growers and orchard owners across Kashmir have complained that they have suffered huge losses to their orchards and fruit.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries in a statement claimed fruit industry has incurred Rs 500 crore loss due to snowfall.



Sad to see this video from Keller in Shopian of South Kashmir. This is a farmer who owns an Apple orchard. Fresh heavy snowfall covered his entire orchard in white but also ruined the fresh produce of apples that were left in open. He is crying his heart out while removing snow.

A Police constable carrying ailing truck driver trapped in snow on his back during rescue operation in Mughal road



This is what snowfall did to my #Apple Orchard.

Untimely snowfall creates havoc in #kashmir, damages properties, apple orchards, Overground electricity networks but thankfully no loss of life.

We appreciate this Jammu & Kashmir Traffic Cop who risked his life to save stranded passengers on Historical Mughal Road shopian at Pir ki Gali where five feet snow accumulated.

In this heartbreaking video, a farmer can be seen and heard crying as the snowfall not only covered his entire orchard in white but also ruined the fresh produce of apples that were left in the open.In another picture, a police constable can be seen carrying an ailing truck driver trapped in snow on his back during a rescue operation.The following photos are proof that the untimely snowfall has disrupted the everyday life in Kashmir and its adjoining areas.