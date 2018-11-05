While People Are Wow-ing the Snowfall In J&K, Here's How the Localites Are Suffering
Untimely snowfall has thrown life out of gear for many in Jammu and Kashmir.
Untimely snowfall has thrown life out of gear for many in Jammu and Kashmir.
On one side, where photos of beautiful Kashmir emerged on social media, many users posted videos and photos of farmers struggling to save their crop. There were also reports of frequent power cuts and road blockage.
The season’s first snowfall on Saturday has caused extensive damage to the horticulture industry in Kashmir, which remains the spine of Kashmir’s economy. Thousands of apple growers and orchard owners across Kashmir have complained that they have suffered huge losses to their orchards and fruit.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries in a statement claimed fruit industry has incurred Rs 500 crore loss due to snowfall.
In this heartbreaking video, a farmer can be seen and heard crying as the snowfall not only covered his entire orchard in white but also ruined the fresh produce of apples that were left in the open.
Sad to see this video from Keller in Shopian of South Kashmir. This is a farmer who owns an Apple orchard. Fresh heavy snowfall covered his entire orchard in white but also ruined the fresh produce of apples that were left in open. He is crying his heart out while removing snow. pic.twitter.com/LaFdrWopBB
— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 4, 2018
In another picture, a police constable can be seen carrying an ailing truck driver trapped in snow on his back during a rescue operation.
A Police constable carrying ailing truck driver trapped in snow on his back during rescue operation in Mughal road#jagokashmirjago #kashmir pic.twitter.com/MmVNUFvcfd — zeenat (@zeenat_mal) November 5, 2018
The following photos are proof that the untimely snowfall has disrupted the everyday life in Kashmir and its adjoining areas.
View this post on Instagram
A homeless man adjusts his blanket as he walks during the season's first snow fall in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Snowfall in the Indian portion of Kashmir has disrupted power supply, air traffic, and road traffic between Srinagar and Jammu, the summer and winter capitals of India's Jammu-Kashmir state, according to news reports. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)#snow#weather#homeless#Kashmir#India#cold#climate#
Snow damages to #Apple orchards across #Kashmir . Trees broke down due to the weight of the snow.#Dhanteras #MondayMotivation #RamKiAyodhya #TheWalkingDead #GBvsNE #farmersmarket #srinagar #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/o3tyfQG4K7 — Rajesh (@rajeshrajput25) November 5, 2018
This is what snowfall did to my #Apple Orchard.
Untimely snowfall creates havoc in #kashmir, damages properties, apple orchards, Overground electricity networks but thankfully no loss of life. @jandkgovernor kindly issue directions for assessment & relief. pic.twitter.com/1IDuyMBfIZ
— Saahil Suhail (@SaahilSuhail) November 4, 2018
We appreciate this Jammu & Kashmir Traffic Cop who risked his life to save stranded passengers on Historical Mughal Road shopian at Pir ki Gali where five feet snow accumulated. pic.twitter.com/X2D1u8tI4z — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) November 4, 2018
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Infinity War Concept Art Reveals New Astral Powers of the Soul Stone
- I-League: Asish Rai's Strike Helps Indian Arrows Register First Win
- Karan Johar Hints at Malaika Arora's 'Soon Enough' Wedding on Koffee With Karan 6
- Beat The Pollution: Best Affordable Air Purifiers to Buy For Your Home
- WhatsApp Reply Private Feature Now Available For Android Beta