No Pictures, Please! Elephant Slaps Girl Trying To Click Its Photo, Snatches Phone

We have seen numerous videos in which animals have bonded well with humans. However, not all of them are comfortable with humans, and an example of it was seen in a video recently. In the short clip, an elephant appeared calm with people trying to touch its trunk and playing with it. However, when a girl tried to take a photo, the elephant slapped her across the face.

The video was shot in a zoo where the elephant is in a covered space with a small boundary. Many foreigners come close to the elephant, with some trying to pet her and others trying to click its pictures. While the elephant was calm with people playing with it, he reacted aggressively towards a girl who tried to click a picture.

The girl falls over and while others try to pick her up, the elephant tries to pick up the phone. The person shooting the video hurries up and snatches the phone away before the elephant.

Recently, another video in which three elephants, including a calf, were seen walking on a forest road were shocked to see a JCB. People driving the vehicle moved aggressively towards the elephants. While an elephant tried to protect the calf, another stood its ground. However, the people in the vehicle pursued the elephants for a few meters.

A bunch of miscreants tried to scare a elephant herd using a JCB excavator. The incident happened near Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru. The herd also had a calf but that didn't stop these hooligans. They seem to be enjoying it & deriving sadistic pleasure. #wildlife pic.twitter.com/EtNHniFVXD — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) March 22, 2022

The incident happened inside the Bhadra Tiger Reserve, a major elephant habitat, and the excavator was deployed by the forest department for road works. An FIR has been filed against the people in the vehicle under the wildlife protection act.

Speaking to news18.com S.Prabakaran, the director of Bhadra Tiger Reserve said that the owner of the vehicle who was present at the time of the incident has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.