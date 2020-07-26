AR Rahman Saying Bollywood Gang is Stopping Him from Getting Work Stuns Fans

"AR Rahman is our pride."

It's not every day that you see maestro AR Rahman opening up about the reason behind composing music in fewer Bollywood movies so when he finally did on Saturday, it came as a shock to his fans.

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput last month has opened up the conservation around nepotism, "bollywood mafias" and other "elements" that exist in the industry - reportedly hindering artists to be a part of potential projects and future opportunities.

Rahman, who composed the music for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release Dil Bechara, recently revealed why "good movies" were not coming to him in an interview with Radio Mirchi.

Recipient of Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards, Rahman said, "I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm."

Fans, who have seen Rahman indulged in his art to a point that he has consistently and perhaps decidedly kept away from controversies through his illustrious career, thronged to social media in support of the musician.

Big shame on bollywood film industry where right talents are doomed. Can’t believe a person like #ARRahman who barely speaks is opening up about how he feels when fake rumours are spreading around the industry. You are making a tough space to all the self made people. #bollywood — Rachana M Shankar (@RachanaMShankar) July 25, 2020

Shocking!!! Oscar winning music composer #ARRahman discriminated in #Bollywood !!!! It appears Bollywood is not a place for genuine talent pic.twitter.com/NCcEiM3tf0 — Dr Sundara (@DrSundara3) July 25, 2020

This man can't be wrong & he won't tell lie. Sad to hear this #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/9v0UTE9edB — Akash patel (@Akashpatel233) July 25, 2020

A Pan India composer, a person who is highly talented, extremely humble, who avoids controversy, barely speaks, is speaking up and that speaks a lot about the current scenario of Bollywood. Its the industry's loss and people's. ARR will shine no matter where he is. #ARRahman https://t.co/j2ppxszBWo — Mano (@NiloPriya) July 25, 2020

Oh man! I can not believe this! The reason we aren't getting more of the maestro's songs ! This is beyond my imagination! A person like A.R. Rahman has been targeted in the music industry, unbelievable! #DilBecharaReview #ARRahman #DilBechara @arrahman sir we love you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DdpBUxOJD6 — Gauri 💫 (@gauri_budhiraja) July 25, 2020

A Kutty Story !! I accidentally dropped my #Taal CD. It broke off in to 5 pieces. I tried playing it and it sounded better than most Bollywood songs. The End. #ArrIsOurPride @arrahman #ARRahman — Vivek Lyricist (@Lyricist_Vivek) July 26, 2020

When this man @arrahman comments then there's something really wrong with Bollywood #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/Cn8hX7Pp96 — showrya chakra (@trxfd) July 25, 2020

This is what a Oscar winner musician is facing in Hindi film industry. Nothing to say more. You people doesn't deserve him and his music #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/uy1so75SRn — Muhammed Yaser (@TrulyYaser) July 26, 2020

Never seen him involve in any controversy, still people are spreading rumours and lies about him. He is so courteous tht he must hv thought he did sthg wrong. I never imagined this game would come this way.#ARRahman pic.twitter.com/0WYURQOjhj — Zakir Khan (@EmZakir) July 25, 2020

Now we know why we are not getting enough of Rahman's music for the last couple of years or so. After Sonu Nigam, the Mozart of Madras has exposed the music mafia that is killing talents in Bollywood. If a legend like him is struggling to get work, forget about the rest #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/G3eW87ckR0 — Maasir Nisar (@MaasirNisar) July 25, 2020

"#ARRahman a celebrity who's art is already Well known to whole world. The only Indian singer to receive Grammy and Oscar.If he's suffering from such issues in bollywood industry, than think about other small actors) actresses. The time has come to Boycott Nepotism,(sic)" wrote another user.

"#ARRahman sir, This Is Really Time To Bycott Bollywood,U Are 10 Times Bigger Than Bollywood Please Concerate More On Tamil Industry and Do More Tamil Films as Old Days ,U are Always A king As Always It Will Make U Reach More Heights, (sic)" chimed in another.