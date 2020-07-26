BUZZ

AR Rahman Saying Bollywood Gang is Stopping Him from Getting Work Stuns Fans

Fans, who have seen AR Rahman indulged in his art to a point that he has consistently and perhaps decidedly kept away from controversies through his illustrious career, thronged to social media in support of the musician.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 12:58 PM IST
"AR Rahman is our pride."

It's not every day that you see maestro AR Rahman opening up about the reason behind composing music in fewer Bollywood movies so when he finally did on Saturday, it came as a shock to his fans.

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput last month has opened up the conservation around nepotism, "bollywood mafias" and other "elements" that exist in the industry - reportedly hindering artists to be a part of potential projects and future opportunities.

Rahman, who composed the music for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release Dil Bechara, recently revealed why "good movies" were not coming to him in an interview with Radio Mirchi.

Recipient of Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards, Rahman said, "I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm."

Fans, who have seen Rahman indulged in his art to a point that he has consistently and perhaps decidedly kept away from controversies through his illustrious career, thronged to social media in support of the musician.

"#ARRahman a celebrity who's art is already Well known to whole world. The only Indian singer to receive Grammy and Oscar.If he's suffering from such issues in bollywood industry, than think about other small actors) actresses. The time has come to Boycott Nepotism,(sic)" wrote another user.

"#ARRahman sir, This Is Really Time To Bycott Bollywood,U Are 10 Times Bigger Than Bollywood Please Concerate More On Tamil Industry and Do More Tamil Films as Old Days ,U are Always A king As Always It Will Make U Reach More Heights, (sic)" chimed in another.

