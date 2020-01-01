Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'No Points for Guessing': Rajasthan Royals 'Mankads' Ashwin in a Cheeky Tweet

Rajasthan Royals, on Tuesday, retweeted a user who had tweeted a picture of cricket balls with the word 'Mankad' written on them.

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2020, 11:27 AM IST

File image of Ashwin and Buttler.

There may still be a long time to go for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) but shots are being fired on social media between those who will take part in the cash-rich T20 league.

Rajasthan Royals, on Tuesday, retweeted a user who had tweeted a picture of cricket balls with the word 'Mankad' written on them. "No points for guessing who is adding this to their cart for #IPL2020," RR said in their tweet.

The user's tweet was in reply to a thread in which spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that he will Mankad anyone who walks out of the crease during the coming season of IPL.

Ashwin had dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler in this manner in a league match during the 2019 edition of IPL, which ended up being one of the most debated incidents of the tournament.

To his credit, Ashwin's firm stance towards the dismissal that is often deemed as against the "spirit of cricket", has turned the cricket fans and trolls into his fans or that is what the responses to his Mankad tweet during Twitter Q&A suggest.

The 2020 edition of IPL is set to start on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when defending champions Mumbai Indians will be seen in action, a Delhi Capitals official told IANS.

(With IANS inputs)

