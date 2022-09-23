CHANGE LANGUAGE
'No Potholes, No Traffic' Amid Gurugram Rains? Netizens Disagree With This Tweet
2-MIN READ

'No Potholes, No Traffic' Amid Gurugram Rains? Netizens Disagree With This Tweet

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: September 23, 2022, 14:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Gurgaon rains. (Image: Twitter/@GabbbarSingh)

Twitter user mentioned how the "best" part about new Gurgaon is a good amount of rain, "yet no potholes, no traffic, smooth movement."

Taking to Twitter, a user shared images of Gurgaon roads amid rains. He mentioned how the “best” part about new Gurgaon is a good amount of rain, “yet no potholes, no traffic, smooth movement.” However, many people could not digest this and responded with images and videos of water logging. One user even shared a tweet by IANS news agency which read, “More than six hours of rainfall on Thursday led to heavy water logging and a flood-like situation on multiple stretches and areas in #Gurugram. According to the district administration, Gurugram district recorded 395 mm of rainfall till 5 pm.”

“Just a few kilometers away, the story seems to be quite different,” wrote a Twitter user as he shared a video of a water-logged road. Here are a few reactions:

This comes in as heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday. As per IMD’s forecast, light rainfall is also likely in Delhi on Friday and over the weekend as well. While few enjoyed the pleasant weather, many had to struggle due to waterlogging. Amid chaos, many people took to Twitter and compared Delhi’s condition with that of Bengaluru. People pointed out how it is exactly the same everywhere.

“haha! It’s not the Silicon City but the capital city, IIT Delhi to be specific. Why should the ‘migrants’ from namma bengaluru have all the fun,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Where are those that were bashing Bangalore? Every freaking city it’s the same floody story. Haphazard development n throw in climate changes, these things are going to regularly happen.”

Meanwhile, earlier in May, parts of the national capital received hailstorms and rainfall. People in the city’s Rohini, Pitampura, and Paschim Vihar areas reported hailstorms at around 2 pm along with rains and strong winds. Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert and warned of a dust storm, thunderstorm, or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour in Delhi. It later updated the alert to the orange category. Bengaluru Twitter had had a similar flex only recently, and now it’s Delhi’s turn.

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 23, 2022, 14:25 IST
last updated:September 23, 2022, 14:25 IST