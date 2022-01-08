'No Price to Happiness': Madhavan Shares Heartwarming Clip of Son Gifting Mom New Phone

It is often said that gifting something valuable or precious to someone reflects that you care for them and is one of the sweetest gestures. But what is even more adorable is the priceless reaction that the gesture elicits.A heart-warming video has gone viral on the internet where a mother is filled with joy as his son presents her with a mobile phone on her birthday. The video even melted actor R Madhavan’s heart away as he reshared the video on Twitter. The clip which was initially shared by a Twitter user Vignesh soon started doing rounds on Twitter and garnered nearly 29,000 likes with around 6,000 retweets. Captioning the video in Tamil, the user shared, “The phone inside the bag was worth Rs 8,800 but the happiness it brought to my mother’s face is priceless.”

In the video, the son could be seen handing a bag to her mother and asking her to open it. The puzzled mother then searches through the bag and gets surprised upon finding a phone in it. Touched by her son’s lovable gesture, the mother proceeds to hug him in the most charming way and then sits on the chair gazing at her new phone.

Among the more than 5 lakh viewers who were emotionally moved by the video, one was actor R Madhavan. He took to his Twitter handle and reshared the video while captioning it in Tamil, “There is no price to this happiness.” People in the comment section showered loads of love for the mother-son duo and hailed the moment captured as the most beautiful one. “Such a very beautiful and cute reaction by mother,” wrote one user. “Beauty of life,” commented another.

Earlier, another video had moved everyone to tears online where a son gifted her mom with a car.

The video which was shared on Twitter showed the mother failing to contain her excitement as her son surprised her with a white sedan.

