'No Serious Guys Until You're 30': US President Joe Biden Gives Dating Advice to Young Girl

A new video emerged showing US President Joe Biden giving ‘dating’ advice to a young girl, sparking outrage on the internet. In the video, it can be seen that a small group of individuals were posing for pictures with President Biden, who is seen placing his hand on the young woman’s shoulder and advising her to wait until she was 30 before dating any serious men. President Biden was overheard mentioning that he had given his daughters and granddaughters the same advice.

“President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, the secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College,” said the tweet accompanying the video.

President Biden is heard telling the young girl in the viral social media video, “Now, a very important thing I told my children and granddaughters.” Biden continued to say, “No serious guys until you are 30.”

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

President Biden’s unsolicited dating advice in a video posted on social media by Kalen D’Almeida attracted divergent viewpoints. He made the contentious comments during a meet-and-greet at an event hosted by Irvine Valley Community College. The girl was caught off guard by Biden’s advice and said that she’d think about it before laughing.

More than 16,000 people retweeted the video, which received over 5.5 million views on Twitter. Several users stated that Biden made the girl ‘uncomfortable,’ and several believed that the footage was exaggerated. One of the users wrote, “The look on her face says it all,” while another one said, “Is she your daughter? No? Then what right do you have to judge or assign feelings to her? She is obviously a fan if she wanted a picture. Don’t make it something it’s not.”

The look on her face says it all 👀 — Purple Lilacs (@Arnie45404001) October 15, 2022

Is she your daughter? No? Then what right do you have to judge or assign feelings to her? She is obviously a fan if she wanted a picture. Don’t make it something it’s not — Dean (@h2deano8) October 15, 2022

Previously, President Biden caused quite a stir when he revealed his acquaintance with a female who was 18 years younger than him. The US President abruptly halted his speech at the National Education Association after recognising a woman in the audience. “You gotta say hi to me. We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done,” he remarked.

