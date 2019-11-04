Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

No, Shah Rukh Khan Isn't the 'First Indian' to Appear on Dubai's Burj Khalifa on Birthday

'Happy birthday to the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan,' illuminated on Burj Khalifa on November 2, which was followed by a spectacular fountain show.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No, Shah Rukh Khan Isn't the 'First Indian' to Appear on Dubai's Burj Khalifa on Birthday
File image of Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India.

As hordes of fans gathered outside Mannat as a part of the yearly ritual to celebrate Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, it was Dubai's iconic skyscraper and world's tallest building Burj Khalifa that turned heads on SRK's special day.

Because believe it or not, Khan became the first Bollywood star to have his name displayed on Dubai's skyscraper in truly Bollywood style.

"Happy birthday to the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan," illuminated on Burj Khalifa, which was followed by a spectacular fountain show as fans in Dubai captured the unique moment on their phones.

Humbled by the grand gesture, Khan took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

"Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been," Khan wrote in a tweet.

A moment to celebrate, several fans felt the birthday wish, like none other, was a fitting tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's illustrious Bollywood journey.

As the photos from the iconic moment spread on social media, so did the misinformation. Some fans of SRK on Twitter claimed that the Badshah of Bollywood was the "first-ever person" or perhaps first Indian to feature on Burj Khalifa.

As it turns out, just last month, Burj Khalifa commemorated Mahatama Gandhi's 150th anniversary with an image of his and also played the rendition of Gandhi’s favourite bhajan, "Vaishnav Jan To".

Taking nothing away from SRK, the actor is indeed the first Bollywood star to appear on the iconic building.

Apart from this, the tri-colour has, in the past, been illuminated on India's Republic Day and Independence Day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram