No, Shah Rukh Khan Isn't the 'First Indian' to Appear on Dubai's Burj Khalifa on Birthday
'Happy birthday to the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan,' illuminated on Burj Khalifa on November 2, which was followed by a spectacular fountain show.
File image of Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India.
As hordes of fans gathered outside Mannat as a part of the yearly ritual to celebrate Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, it was Dubai's iconic skyscraper and world's tallest building Burj Khalifa that turned heads on SRK's special day.
Because believe it or not, Khan became the first Bollywood star to have his name displayed on Dubai's skyscraper in truly Bollywood style.
"Happy birthday to the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan," illuminated on Burj Khalifa, which was followed by a spectacular fountain show as fans in Dubai captured the unique moment on their phones.
Humbled by the grand gesture, Khan took to social media and expressed his gratitude.
"Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been," Khan wrote in a tweet.
To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. @Mohamed_Alabbar and @BurjKhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest! pic.twitter.com/8oFAQCqNbD— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2019
A moment to celebrate, several fans felt the birthday wish, like none other, was a fitting tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's illustrious Bollywood journey.
For me this is so wonderful . Sharukh in his early years, started his career with me in “Deewaana”. And now to see him at his pinnacle is so joyous and https://t.co/oN9osbp8I4 make India proud, Sharukh. (achcha hua na Gauri ooparwale ne tumhari naheen sunni lol) Belated Birthday https://t.co/4YyH4f6VuY— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 3, 2019
Btw .. (Under SRK's burj khalifa post) pic.twitter.com/zaoC3mgNVd— आवारा Er.⎊ (@SakhtDil_Krati) November 2, 2019
As the photos from the iconic moment spread on social media, so did the misinformation. Some fans of SRK on Twitter claimed that the Badshah of Bollywood was the "first-ever person" or perhaps first Indian to feature on Burj Khalifa.
SRK has become the FIRST EVER PERSON to FEATURE on the Burj Khalifa! First in the whole wide world.First pics:(@saaniisweet) pic.twitter.com/CznXKp9bdi— SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2019
#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhanSRK has become the FIRST EVER PERSON to FEATURE on the Burj Khalifa! First in the whole wide world. pic.twitter.com/FH0UAhugMX— () (@eattyasam) November 2, 2019
Dubai celebrating KING KHAN's Birthday in their style King of Bollywood on Burj Khalifa FIRST EVER PERSON TO FEATURE ON THE BURJ KHALIFA ♥ HISTORYYYY..We Love You Shah Rukh Khan ♥@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/oypcp49wY6— Esha SRK (Fan) (@IamEshaSRK) November 2, 2019
SRK has become the first person to feature on Burj Khalifa.. This is the another proof that why My Idol @iamsrk is the only global superstar of Indian cinema.. #HBDWorldsBiggestMovieStar pic.twitter.com/UOF1igILsY— Som (@SadhyaSom1) November 2, 2019
BIGGEST MOVIE STAR EVER! Srk is the first person to feature on BURJ KHALIFA! ❤❤❤❤LONG LIVE KING KHAN pic.twitter.com/lwc0E9p9Wc— Sourav Srkian Das (@SrkianDas) November 2, 2019
As it turns out, just last month, Burj Khalifa commemorated Mahatama Gandhi's 150th anniversary with an image of his and also played the rendition of Gandhi’s favourite bhajan, "Vaishnav Jan To".
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up with Mahatma Gandhi's image on the occasion of his birth anniversary. (Video Courtesy: Consulate General of India, Dubai) #GandhiAt150 #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/tOu9yKr4Ff— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019
Taking nothing away from SRK, the actor is indeed the first Bollywood star to appear on the iconic building.
Apart from this, the tri-colour has, in the past, been illuminated on India's Republic Day and Independence Day.
