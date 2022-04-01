BuzzFix: 'No Shave November': How a Social Media Challenge Amplified Cancer Awareness

The 10’s were always a challenge. Between the years 2010-2016, especially in the early half of the 2010’s, the Internet had two new things getting really big: Social media and Internet challenges. From the Cinnamon Challenge to the Tide Pod Challenge, social media sites became a community experience in those years as people around the globe took part in the same exact activities while being separated by distance and language. In 2014, the ALS ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ took over every social media platform from YouTube to Facebook as people poured ice-water on themselves in an attempt to raise awareness about ALS. But the biggest examples of Internet ‘challenges’ for a real cause that have still lasted the test of time through the years is November’s awareness month for cancer: No-Shave November and Movember.

No-Shave November

No—Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. The concept is to grow awareness by embracing hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow and then donating the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle. The rules? “Put down your razor for 30 days and donate your monthly hair-maintenance expenses to the cause," explains the official site.

Advertisement

The official site for ‘No Shave November’ encourages people to also, “Help us spread awareness by sharing No-Shave November on social media. Now that you’re rocking that new look, snap it and let the world know that you’re participating in the fun! Every like and every retweet grows the No-Shave November community."

One of the reasons the movement became as popular as it did, is because of social media. Really picking up in 2011 and continuing strong every year forth, #NoShaveNovember with a selfie attached to it, usually has set the trend to a yearly one, where men flaunt beard selfies. With the beard selfies, however, comes another message: The point of No-Shave-November, hence spreading the message further. Currently on just Instagram alone, over 1,138,330 posts have been posted with the hashtag #NoShaveNovember.

In 2019, Indian TV actors, Actor Shashank Vyas, who rose to fame with the show Balika Vadhu and Uttaran actor Mrunal Jain also took part in the challenge to raise awareness.

Movember

While No Shave November is an annual event to raise money and be donated to a charity of your choice, Movember, the organization behind it is its own charity. Movember are dedicated to funding projects centered around men’s health and suicide prevention, as well as specifically targeting testicular and prostate cancer.

The organization has expanded beyond growing out a moustache into incorporating running or walking for suicide awareness and even signing up to be a monthly donor. If you’re growing a moustache for Movember though, they stress that it doesn’t matter if it’s patchy hair or comes in full — the important part is participating.

On its official website, Movember explains its basic underlying principles for the cause: “On average, across the world, men die 6 years earlier than women. Moreover, suicide affects men more than women: three-quarters of suicides are by men. The World Health Organisation estimates that 510,000 men die from suicide globally each year. That’s one every minute. The impact of prostate and testicular cancer on lives is substantial, with prostate cancer being the second most common cancer in men worldwide.

Advertisement

In 2011, at its peak popularity on the Internet, Google Chrome had also partnered with Movember to create a video, that showed real participants raising funds and awareness. The video generated well over 1.1 million views - and from a fringe concept to a more widely accepted challenge, No-Shave November has become a common social media phenomenon, and in turn, a great way to visibly spread awareness for charity.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.