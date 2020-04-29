'No Six Pack, Just Courage': Omar Abdullah Praises Irrfan Khan for Choosing Acting Over Stereotypes

In a tragic news, Bollywood lost one of its finest actors, Irrfan Khan at the age of 53. After battling with cancer for nearly two years, the actor breathed his last this morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

As the news of his death broke, people from all walks of life took to social media to mourn the legend's death. Among many messages over the pain of death and loss, people also looked backed upon how the actor broke one of the dominant Bollywood stereotypes to rise to fame.

Among them was former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah who tweeted,"No stereotypical looks, no six-pack, no fancy dance steps, no dynastic claim to a place in Bollywood. It was just talent & a breathtaking screen presence," further adding, " your courage to speak up when others chose silence was your biggest asset & will be missed the most. God speed."





Abdullah wasn't the only one to praise the actor's courage for focusing on talent rather than looks. The same feeling seemed to reverberate across Twitter with plenty of other fans who went on to speak at large how the actor with "no-model looks or fair-skin" went on to become one of the finest actors of Bollywood.



This guy took acting to another level. No family history, not by looks or body, sole, pure acting. We lost a gem today. May you rest in peace, Irrfan Khan. pic.twitter.com/LSws48gy5U — Sweta Bhandari. (@bsweta56) April 29, 2020









One of the most special things about Irrfan Khan was — god I hate that I have to write ‘was’ — that he was, from skin to bone, the most genuine actor there was. No Bollywood connections, not from Mumbai or Delhi, no model-looks or fair skin or smooth English. He looked and spoke

Where looks didn't matter, only TALENT did!

One of the best ACTOR Bollywood will ever have in its arsenal ❤️

Rest in peace Irrfaan sir🙏🏽#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/5dqDZ2iaTP — conhuman1.0 (@chichi_poopoo) April 29, 2020









An Actor who was class apart and made me realize that good looks aren't everything to act. Rest in peace #IrrfanKhan

Looks always doesn't matter if u r truely a good actor n u have proved it in every great work of yours. U 'll be immensely missed legend. RIP 🙏 #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/kUkJb0JQoj — Shubhechha Chakraborty (@iam_shubhechha) April 29, 2020









Why are we all so sad on his death?

Maybe because he proved that looks can never oveshadow talent and hardwork and persistence can take you to the top and into the hearts of million in a way that it feels to be such a personal loss. You are an inspiration sir.

RIP #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/tsZSF8MwnS

Why does the death of #IrrfanKhan feel so personal? Everyone. Everywhere is gutted. Perhaps because he proved that success is not hereditary. That Talent with Hardwork will rise, always. That destiny looks after those who are meant to be. Thank You for making us believe legend! — abhineet mishra (@AbhineetMishraa) April 29, 2020









Khan is survived by his wife and two children. He was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour.