'No Six Pack, Just Courage': Omar Abdullah Praises Irrfan Khan for Choosing Acting Over Stereotypes

Among many messages over the pain of death and loss, people also looked backed upon how the actor broke one of the dominant Bollywood stereotypes — looks and beauty — to rise to fame.

Shreya Basak
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
In a tragic news, Bollywood lost one of its finest actors, Irrfan Khan at the age of 53. After battling with cancer for nearly two years, the actor breathed his last this morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

As the news of his death broke, people from all walks of life took to social media to mourn the legend's death. Among many messages over the pain of death and loss, people also looked backed upon how the actor broke one of the dominant Bollywood stereotypes to rise to fame.

Among them was former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah who tweeted,"No stereotypical looks, no six-pack, no fancy dance steps, no dynastic claim to a place in Bollywood. It was just talent & a breathtaking screen presence," further adding, " your courage to speak up when others chose silence was your biggest asset & will be missed the most. God speed."


Abdullah wasn't the only one to praise the actor's courage for focusing on talent rather than looks. The same feeling seemed to reverberate across Twitter with plenty of other fans who went on to speak at large how the actor with "no-model looks or fair-skin" went on to become one of the finest actors of Bollywood.










Khan is survived by his wife and two children. He was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour.

