No Sky Too High: How Ingenuity Aircraft Proved Flight on Mars was Possible

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars aircraft has added many record-making flights to its kitty. After becoming the first one to successfully test power flight on another planet and capture the colour image of the Martian surface, the mini helicopter has now completed its fifth flight with its first short one-way journey after withstanding extreme temperatures of the rugged planet. Months after it landed in Mars’s Jazero crater, cradled in the belly of an SUV-sized rover, the helicopter flew for the first time from Wright Brothers Field to a new landing site that was 423 feet (129 meters) to the south. After hopping to its new airfield, the aircraft climbed to an altitude of 33 feet (10 meters) from the ground and captured high-resolution colour images of its new neighbourhood before touching down, the US space agency said on May 8. This history-making achievement showcases the engineering marvel of NASA’s design team.

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter hopped on the Red Planet on February 18this year while remaining attached to the Perseverance rover. One of the navigation cameras aboard the Perseverance rover captured the fifth flight on May 7.

The one-way flight began at 3.26pm EDT (12.33pm local Mars time) and lasted for 108 seconds, as per an India Today article. The new landing site was chosen on the basis of the information gathered during the previous flight. This enabled the team of Ingenuity Mars to generate elevation maps and find almost completely flat terrain on the Red Planet with no obstructions.

The rotorcraft’s transition into a new operations demonstration phase will focus on probing the kind of capabilities a rotorcraft can provide while operating from the Red Planet. With this, NASA seeks to learn more about how next-generation helicopters could benefit future aerial exploration of Mars and other planets. This new phase will see more one-way flights and more precision manoeuvring.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here