'No Smoking, No Dogs, Definitely No Smoking Dogs': Restaurant’s Rules Leave Internet Confused

It is always good to know about the restaurant before getting there. And a Reddit user shared a snap showing the exact rules a restaurant has set for its customers. Apparently, the establishment was a Costa Coffee in South London. The rules at the restaurant intrigued the visitors. Of all the rules, the one that stood out the most was, “No Smoking. No Dogs. Definitely No Smoking Dogs.” However, it seemed service dogs were welcomed. The next set of rules was just as hilarious “CCTV Surveillance. Act like your Mum’s here.”

Netizens were curious whether the dog could not smoke inside or if the customers were not allowed to smoke a dog inside. The rules, to them, were rather vague. “Looks like dogs are not welcomed but service dogs are allowed but they can’t be smoking inside,” a Reddit user wrote.

Another user commented, “Smoking dogs doesn’t really make sense to me. If you’re going to do that, you might as well just go with sausage instead.”

Also, looking at the confusing symbols displayed under what read, “A warm welcome for everyone”, a third user commented, “They assist people with all kinds of disabilities, whether they are blind, need a service dog, be deaf, crippled, single, or gay.”

Netizens were especially intrigued about whether this establishment had seen smoking dogs. With the way that rule was stressed, it seemed they must have a few stories to share. Others jested their dogs with a smoking addiction were not allowed in and how this was discrimination at its finest.

What are your thoughts on this?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here