No Smooth Sailing: Two Cruise Ships Crash into Each Other at Mexico's Cozumel Port

The incident took place in the Mexican port resort of Cozumel. In a viral video, Carnival Glory can be seen crashing into the back of Carnival Legend, another cruise ship.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
Screenshot from YouTube video uploaded by 'CBS This Morning'.

A video of two cruise ships colliding with each other, which left six people injured, has emerged on the internet.

The incident took place in the Mexican port resort of Cozumel. In a video, Carnival Glory can be seen crashing into the back of Carnival Legend, another cruise ship.

The video was captured by a passenger in a nearby ship.

In a statement, Carnival Cruise Line, the world’s largest cruise operator, said around 8:50 am on Friday Carnival Glory was manoeuvring to dock, when it came in contact with the Carnival Legend vessel, which was already stationed there.

Reports said initially one person was injured but later six people reported at the medical centre at Carnival Glory.

The company ruled out the possibility of cruises' itinerary being impacted due to the incident.

In an emailed statement to NPR radio station, Carnival said, “We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.”

Jordan Moseley, a passenger at Carnival Legend, told news agency Reuters that he felt the crash while he was having breakfast. “All of a sudden we felt the ship rock to one side and then back into place”.

“A few minutes later, the cruise director announced that the Carnival Glory had crashed into our ship while docking due to the high winds and rough ocean conditions in Cozumel,” Moseley added.

Carnival said probe into the incident has been launched.

