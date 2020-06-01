BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

No Social Distancing in Space? Watching NASA Astronauts Hug is Making Twitter Jealous

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley who reached the International Space Center on the Crew Dragon after a near-24 hour journey.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
Share this:

The first thing that the recently launched SpaceX's astronauts did on reaching the International Space Station, was hug the others - a luxury, which the people on Earth can no longer afford right now.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley reached the International Space Center on the Crew Dragon after a near-24 hour journey.

NASA on Twitter shared a video - which showed the astronauts hugging.


Earthlings on Twitter, felt jealous, not because they were in space, but they were in a place away currently unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic.


Elon Musk's SpaceX scripted history as it successfully launched two NASA astronauts aboard Crew Dragon fixed atop Falcon 9 rocket - first commercial company to do so.