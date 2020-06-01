No Social Distancing in Space? Watching NASA Astronauts Hug is Making Twitter Jealous

The first thing that the recently launched SpaceX's astronauts did on reaching the International Space Station, was hug the others - a luxury, which the people on Earth can no longer afford right now.
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley reached the International Space Center on the Crew Dragon after a near-24 hour journey.
NASA on Twitter shared a video - which showed the astronauts hugging.
This is the first time in human history @NASA_Astronauts have entered the @Space_Station from a commercially-made spacecraft. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have finally arrived to the orbiting laboratory in @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/3t9Ogtpik4— NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020
Earthlings on Twitter, felt jealous, not because they were in space, but they were in a place away currently unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic.
It's so weird that they can shake hands in space but we can't shake hands on earth. My entire world has been turned upside down.— FOIABOI (@mikeb8637) May 31, 2020
Wow no coronavirus in space. No social distancing, not masks, no testing. See how they are hugging freely; the best place to be now— Ifeyinwa Uzowulu (@ifyuzowulu) May 31, 2020
Two people who took social distancing to next level, literally.@elonmusk #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/6I76Z49IQJ— tayyaba (@Lina1221Naz) May 31, 2020
That's all we have to do to hug a family member again, go to outer space?— WingsFOD (@WingsFOD) May 31, 2020
Watching people hug is so trippy.— MindField (@MindFieldMusic) June 1, 2020
...and they can even hug each other and shake hands, lucky bastards.— Gus (@gustavo_mateos) June 1, 2020
Is that a hug? No Covid19 in space?— vakis hadjimichael (@vakis456) June 1, 2020
Awesome visuals from @Space_Station— Amit Doshi (@amitkdoshi) June 1, 2020
Kudos to @NASA @SpaceX @elonmusk
Good to see @Astro_Doug & @AstroBehnken are able to shake hands & hug @NASA_Astronauts up above in space that too without masks #crewdragon #SpaceXDragon #NasaSpaceX https://t.co/G9rKPDF5Lw
Elon Musk's SpaceX scripted history as it successfully launched two NASA astronauts aboard Crew Dragon fixed atop Falcon 9 rocket - first commercial company to do so.