No Social Distancing in Space? Watching NASA Astronauts Hug is Making Twitter Jealous

The first thing that the recently launched SpaceX's astronauts did on reaching the International Space Station, was hug the others - a luxury, which the people on Earth can no longer afford right now.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley reached the International Space Center on the Crew Dragon after a near-24 hour journey.

NASA on Twitter shared a video - which showed the astronauts hugging.





This is the first time in human history @NASA_Astronauts have entered the @Space_Station from a commercially-made spacecraft. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have finally arrived to the orbiting laboratory in @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/3t9Ogtpik4 — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

Earthlings on Twitter, felt jealous, not because they were in space, but they were in a place away currently unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's so weird that they can shake hands in space but we can't shake hands on earth. My entire world has been turned upside down. — FOIABOI (@mikeb8637) May 31, 2020

Wow no coronavirus in space. No social distancing, not masks, no testing. See how they are hugging freely; the best place to be now — Ifeyinwa Uzowulu (@ifyuzowulu) May 31, 2020

That's all we have to do to hug a family member again, go to outer space? — WingsFOD (@WingsFOD) May 31, 2020





Watching people hug is so trippy. — MindField (@MindFieldMusic) June 1, 2020

...and they can even hug each other and shake hands, lucky bastards. — Gus (@gustavo_mateos) June 1, 2020

Is that a hug? No Covid19 in space? — vakis hadjimichael (@vakis456) June 1, 2020

Elon Musk's SpaceX scripted history as it successfully launched two NASA astronauts aboard Crew Dragon fixed atop Falcon 9 rocket - first commercial company to do so.