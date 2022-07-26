'No Stale Rice, Juice': Doctor's Diet List for Losing Weight Gets Progressively Worse

A list of food items mentioned under “Diet To Be Followed,” prescribed by a doctor, is going viral on social media for the bizarreness it encapsulates. As the summer season kicks in, people start shifting their focus towards losing some extra kilos.

Dieting is one of the first things that comes to mind and it is only natural to take expert advice when designing a diet for yourself. That is exactly what was done by this person, who took a doctor’s advice on what to eat and what not to eat while losing weight.

The list shared by a Reddit user contains crosses in front of items that need to be avoided. Sharing the list, the user, in the caption wrote, “Doctor gave a list of things not to eat to lose weight/maintain good health. It gets worse as the list progresses.” Take a look at the list to know why it is trending on social media.

Take a look:

While the list directed the person to avoid beef, pork, alcohol, and peanut butter, among other things, it also had crosses in front of things like yogurt, lettuce, and cucumber. It does not end here. The list disallowed consumption of “stale rice and potatoes.” The list also tells the person to avoid “microwave food” but allows foods that were refrigerated.

Since being shared, the list has been viewed by almost 60,000 users and roughly 11,000 users commented on it. One user wrote, “No stale rice and potatoes. Sounds like something a pirate would eat.” Another devised a recipe from the allowed items and wrote, “So cold water with a splash of rock salt cooked with less oil?” “Well, what is left to eat,” wondered another user.

So, what are your thoughts on this diet plan?

