No, Stuart Broad Doesn't 'Remember' the Bowler Who Conceded the Most Runs in a T20I Over

If you have just tuned in, India on Sunday scripted history as they became the first-ever team to win a T20I series 5-0.

Meeting New Zealand in the fifth and final clash at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first.

Sharma along with KL Rahul gave India a steady start as the former smashed 60 before limping back to the dugout retired hurt. Shreyas Iyer once again provided a helping hand as the visitors put up a decent score of 163/3.

Looking to avoid a whitewash, New Zealand had a rocky start, losing both Martin Guptill and Colin Munro cheaply. But Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor had other plans.

The duo joined hands and went for the kill. Little did Shivam Dube, who was bowling the 10th over of the second innings, know that he would land in the history books for all the wrong reasons.

Guptill and Munro together smashed four sixes and two boundaries as Dube ended up leaking 34 runs in Mount Maunganui.

6, 6, 4, 1, 4nb, 6, 6 - read Dube's only over from the match.

With this, Dube bowled the second-most expensive over in T20I history. Sharing this trivia was ICC's official Instagram account, which asked the cricket fans to name the bowler who had given away more runs than Dube in an over.

Soon, the comments section of the ICC was barraged with one name and that cricketer himself turned up to comically "confess" that he was unaware of the bowler who held the infamous record.

English cricketer Stuart Broad responded with a "nope" and fans across the globe had a hearty laugh.

If you need a refresher, it was Broad's fateful over on 19th September 2007, which helped Yuvraj Singh hit the fastest half-century in a T20I game, a record that holds till date.

Yuvraj had smacked Andrew Flintoff for a couple of fours in the 18th over of the match. This did not go down too well with Flintoff and the two engaged in a huge altercation. The on-field umpires intervened but an animated Yuvraj was far from done.

It was Broad who faced the wrath of the left-handed batsman.

Yuvraj unleashed himself and sent Broad all over the park for six maximums.

6,6,6,6,6,6 read Broad's over as Yuvi rocketed away to a 12-ball half-century.

Fortunately for Dube, the Indian all-rounder was backed by some quality bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini. The New Zealand chase did go to the last over with home team needing 21 to win but in the end, it was too much to ask as Kiwis fell 7 short of India's score.

