No Sun? No Problem: Italian Villagers Build Their Own Sunlight Using Giant Mirror

An Italian village situated in deep valleys was not receiving sunlight for three months in a year due to the Alps mountains surrounding the area that blocks the natural light. So, to tackle this problem, the villagers got together and built their own sunlight. In his latest TikTok video, Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon, explained how the residents of Viganella overcame the problem of not receiving sunlight for 90 days.

In his video uploaded earlier this week, Rajan mentioned that the lack of sunlight meant that the villagers were experiencing falling serotonin levels, which is also known as the alertness hormone. He further mentioned that the lack of natural light can have negative impacts on mood, sleep, energy levels and crime rates.

To overcome this problem, the villagers got together and decided to install a giant mirror. In 2006, a sheet of steel, which measured an eight-by-five metre was placed on a nearby peak to reflect sunlight onto Viganella’s main square below, reported BBC. The report also mentioned that the mirror is computer-operated and constantly follows the sun’s path to keep the Viganella village lit up.

Situated next to the Swiss border, the village of Viganella is surrounded by steep mountains. At the time the mirror was installed, village Mayor Pierfranco Midali told Italy’s Ansa news agency that the process to install the mirror was not easy. Midali had said that the village administration had to find the proper material, learn about the technology, and especially find the money for the ambitious project. The total cost incurred was around 100,000 euros (Rs 87,30,022). The project was financed by the regional authorities and a bank, reported BBC.

However, this problem is not unique to Viganella. In 2013, the Norwegian town of Rjukan had also constructed three large mirrors on a mountain to direct the sunlight into the town’s square. The Scandinavian town faces long winters which keeps it without daylight for six months of the year. With the installment of three heliostats that rotate throughout the day as the sun moves, the city dwellers receive ample sunlight to keep themselves warm and socialise.

