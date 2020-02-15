No Time for Love: Busy with Bengal Elections, Uluberia SDO Ties Knot with Patna DSP at Work

for India's civil servants, love can wait because duty comes first. While couples were busy making grand plans for Valentine's Day, a devoted pair of civil servants in Kolkata decided to get married in office itself as they could not take time out from their busy schedules for a wedding.

The groom, Tushar Singla, a 2015 batch West Bengal cadre IAS officer working as the SDO in Uluberia tied the knot with Patna DSP and 2017 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer Navjot Simi in Singla's Uluberia office on Friday.

Both Singla and Simi are from Gujarat and have been together for sometime. Simi traveled from Patna to Bengal for the wedding.

According to a report in Times of India, Singla had been trying to go to Punjab for the wedding but was unable to due to heavy work flow, causing the wedding to get repeatedly postponed. Civil servants in West Bengal have been gearing for the 2021 Legislative Elections in the state.

The couple invited the marriage registrar to the Uluberia SDO office and signed the marriage certificate in office. Both the groom and bride were dressed for the wedding and even posed for photos inside the office after the formalities. They even promised a grand wedding reception to their guests, but only after the elections.

