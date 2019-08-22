'No Time to Die': New James Bond Movie Title Gets the Meme Treatment

Daniel Craig’s fifth and last stint as the charming MI6 spy, is all set to take James Bond lovers by a storm. The latest movie will be directed by True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga, after a creative tiff led Oscar winning director Danny Boyle to leave.

Fleabag creator and actor, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been brought in as one of the writers for the film, to give it a humorous twist.

However, before we could see how meticulously she would deliver, Twitter users already made memes out of the very name of the movie- No Time to Die.

No Time To Die (2020)Die Another Day (2002)Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)James Bond is a world-class procrastinator. #NoTimeToDie — Ali Gray (@The_Shiznit) August 20, 2019

The film went through a series of names before they settled on No Time to Die. Well, it was long due because the name Eclipse might have given the impression that James Bond is now a vampire, but wait! Doesn’t he need to die before that? The name A Reason to Die in hindsight might have sounded too mellow for our espionage expert, 007. He earned the code and that meant " you've had to kill a chap in cold blood in the course of some assignment”, not died while you’re at it!

The Guardian had spotted the name Shatterhand in the publication Production Weekly before the production’s work began at Pinewood Studios, UK. Shatterhand was the alias of Dr. Guntram Shatterhand used by Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Bond’s arch rival in Ian Fleming’s novel You Only Live Twice. Maybe the name would have implied the return of Blofeld.

Let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted to the Bond movie nomenclature:

Blofeld: 007 you have to die007: Sorry #NoTimeToDieBlofeld: You'll die tomorrow then007: No 'tomorrow never dies' Blofeld: Okay 'die another day'007: I would rather 'Live and Let Die'Blofeld: You are such an 'Octopussy'007: Wait, what?#JamesBond @B_Movie_Cult — Josh (@NowImagineThis_) August 21, 2019

"No, Mr. Bond... I expect you to die.""Well there's no time to die.""Then, Mr. Bond, you will... die another day."Which day?""Tomorrow.""No, tomorrow never dies.""Well, Mr. Bond, we'll have to agree to live and let die.""Moonraker.""What?" — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) August 20, 2019

The only No Time to Die trailer you need to see. pic.twitter.com/r2pjByHQSL — TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) August 20, 2019

james bond is gonna dodge sniper fire in No Time to Die and look to the camera like pic.twitter.com/iSrohawnjI — Ryan Creamer (@ryguyguyry) August 20, 2019

I look forward to spending the next several months irrationally frustrated by how the two O's in NO TIME TO DIE *don't* line up to spell out 007 pic.twitter.com/Ph9BxArbT7 — Jeremy (@SauronsBANE) August 20, 2019

Student life in other words:

After Spiderman’s departure, MCU fans be like:

Get Up, Mr. Bond, this is no time to die! pic.twitter.com/ZioSXaOljU — PlasmWraith151 (@PlasmWraithJake) August 20, 2019

Some fans of the British sitcom Derry Girls expressed their ‘bond’ with other excited fanatics.

Uncle Colm is the next James Bond in No Time To Die.#DerryGirls #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/MXKyq0uKGI — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) August 20, 2019

Some users on the other hand, are excited about Rami Malek being given the role of the lead antagonist in the movie and needless to say, they expressed it the only way millennials know how- through memes!

Maybe James Bond is indeed extremely busy, what with all the espionage operations he has to undertake, help out his buddy Felix Leiter, charm women, play poker, swim with élan, hang off metal rods for survival, express machismo in the face of tarantulas casually strolling on his body, throw his enemies off the roof or putting a bullet through their heads and all of this without blowing his cover.

Maybe this is how he embodies’ traits of a quintessential millennial burnout and we can cut him some slack, letting him procrastinate the same way we all do. A man with no time to dye surely will not have much time for his demise either!

Damn it, No Time To Die was going to be the title of my autobiography or future self-help book #Bond25 — Richard Duggan (@RJKDuggan) August 20, 2019

